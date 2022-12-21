Futsal Club Championship will pave way for National Futsal Team, says Vijay Bali

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): Indian football is making new strides and Futsal is at the center of this revolution. With the country hosting the second edition of the Futsal Club Championship next year, the All India Football Federation will now for the first time scout the best futsal players in the country to form the National Futsal Team.

The Chairman of the AIFF Futsal Committee, Mr. Vijay Bali, who is leading the effort to grow the shorter version of the beautiful game in the country, is on a mission to make India a Futsal Nation.

“The Futsal Committee will meet again in January for the Hero Futsal Club Championship. Our goal is to make India a futsal country. Football has been played here for a long time, but futsal has not. However, there is plenty of room for our young players to reach the international level,” Bali said in a statement from AIFF.

“We want to introduce futsal in academies across the country and eliminate the lack of real futsal pitches in India so that players don’t have to play on grass or artificial turf. We also need to gradually introduce futsal tournaments at youth level. Developments in futsal will also benefit us in football Football is a fast game and futsal is even faster. Players need to dribble faster, pass faster and react faster,” he added.

Earlier this month, the AIFF Futsal Committee announced that the 2022-23 Futsal Club Championship will be held at the Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi.

The committee decided to maintain continuity by including last year’s top three teams in this year’s tournament.

“The championship was planned taking into account the international competitions for clubs and national teams so that the best futsal players represent India internationally,” said Mr. Bali.

The AIFF will nominate the champions of the 2022-2023 season to play in the AFC Futsal Club Championship, while potential players from the tournament will be scouted for the Indian national team, which would also compete in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup qualifiers in October 2023.

Mr Bali admitted that there is still a long way to go before futsal becomes big in India and the AIFF Futsal Committee has to do its job, but there is no shortage of potential in the country.

“There is a lot of homework we need to do to develop futsal in India. The sport has yet to be introduced to children. Creating a competitive national team may seem like a big ask right now, but we have plenty of talent in India. We will doing a lot of work on the ground floor and the involvement and support of state associations and other stakeholders will be critical,” concluded Mr Bali. (ANI)