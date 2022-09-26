Fury vs Joshua crunch talks take place TODAY as Warren and Hearn look to set final terms

The respective teams of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua will hold crunch talks today over their proposed Battle of Britain – after a rollercoaster weekend in which the two camps went back and forth with ultimatums, counters and insults.

The heavyweight rivals are getting closer to a much anticipated showdown after Fury threw the gauntlet to Joshua in the wake of his second straight defeat to Oleksandr Usyk last month.

After Usyk revealed he won’t be ready for an undisputed showdown with Fury until early next year, the Gypsy King turned his attention to AJ ahead of his proposed return to the ring in December.

And since the release of a shocking video on Twitter earlier this month, Fury’s promotional outfit – captained by Frank Warren – has been in talks with Joshua’s representatives.

After Joshua agreed to a 60-40 split in favor of his opponent, which if he wins will drop to 50-50 for the contracted rematch, the first major hurdle both teams had to overcome was a date.

The former unified champion requested December 17, only for Fury to come back with November 26 and December 3 as the only options available. “Those are the dates, take or leave,” he said.

On September 13, Joshua’s management company 258 confirmed that they had agreed to all proposed terms for the fight, which is on its way to Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, but all communications were temporarily halted following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Despite the hiatus in negotiations, Fury is running out of patience to seal his mega fight with AJ, and over the weekend targeted both his domestic foe and promoter Eddie Hearn for their delay in signing the contract.

The WBC heavyweight chief first ripped them off in a fiery social media video, initially pointing the finger at Usyk and calling his fellow champion a “s***house.”

‘And of all the s***houses,’ he continued, ‘that great bodybuilder Anthony Joshua – that’s quite the s**thouse that is. I haven’t signed the contract yet, I don’t know for how long and I’m not signing it. You little sausage.

‘You don’t want to fight, your manager is a sausage. I’ve never seen anything like you. However, I will fight on December 3 if this sausage doesn’t sign the contract, and I don’t think he is. [going to].

“I don’t think he has the b****cks for it, because he’s such a house. Both of you, a bunch of sausage poo houses. Joshua is like**thouse, Usyk is as**thouse, you are all s**thouses.’

A day later, Fury followed up on that verbal attack by issuing an ultimatum to Joshua and telling his fellow Brit that he had only 48 hours to sign the contract and get their long-awaited grudge over the line.

He then issued an ultimatum to AJ and Hearn during the fight between Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker on Saturday, telling the pair they had 48 hours to seal the fight.

“They’ve had a chance to agree to this fight for about a month, I’d say,” he said ringside at Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker’s heavyweight on Saturday night.

“They’ve had the contract for over a week, still haven’t signed it, a few more excuses to come back with. We’ll know more on Monday I think, the two broadcasters meet on Monday and then we’ll know from there. If it’s not ready by Monday, I’ll move on.

“I’m not waiting for a man who’s lost three of his last five fights, he’s lucky I’m giving him a shot at the world title.

“I’m tired of setting deadlines. They want this poxy fight or not. I just told someone else that I don’t mind inviting these people to my party, but they don’t come to my party, my banquet, and try to dictate to me. They either want it or they don’t. And if they want it: sign the contract and if they don’t want it: do it.’

With Fury’s patience running out, fears have arisen that his proposed clash with Joshua might not materialize among fans who had longed for the two to meet for six years.

And when Hearn responded to the ultimatum by admitting there’s “no chance” it will be agreed on Monday, the fight seemed almost dead in the water.

During an interview with seconds offthe Matchroom boss claimed Fury is bluffing by giving them a deadline to secure the fight, instead suggesting he wants to take on German heavyweight Manuel Charr on December 3.

“Talks have gone well and are moving in the right direction, but there is still a long way to go,” Hearn said.

Fury wants to fight Manuel Charr, that’s pretty clear, and the public isn’t the brightest if they think otherwise.

“I don’t think this contract will be signed on Monday in any way because there is still a lot to do.

“This fight takes time. We waited 10 days to get the contract… suddenly he wants it signed within 24 hours. No chance.’

Fury has since given Hearn’s claim legs by giving Charr a shot at his WBC title. real man throws down.’

Should he live up to his promise to pull the plug, a ravishing match-up between Britain’s two leading heavyweights of the past decade could definitely be missed.

Still, Warren is still hoping an agreement will be reached today, despite Hearn’s skepticism, and reassuring fans that he is “optimistic” that it will still go through.

Speak with BBC Sports Speaking about the contracts, the 70-year-old said: ‘We’ll meet on Monday and I hope we can get it over the line on Monday.

‘I don’t think there are many problems. The only thing I think I can sustain at this point is the broadcasters. BT is on board to do it, so I’m sure we can get it over the line.”

He added: ‘I am an optimist. AJ said he wants to fight and if he tells his team I want the fight it will happen.

“We have agreed on the financial terms, we have said they can be involved in all contracts, we have said they can be involved in setting the budget for the undercard.

‘We involved them in everything. So there should be no reason why it shouldn’t continue. This week we have something to announce. Especially this week. I hope we’ll get it sorted on Monday.’

Crunch talks between the two sides are therefore in the pipeline today, with a major breakthrough needed to allay Fury’s fears that his time is being wasted.

Nevertheless, Joshua took to social media himself on Sunday to emphasize that he will sign his contract in due course, ending a rollercoaster weekend of ups and downs by strongly declaring the Battle of Britain.

‘I have been signing contracts for years. It’s not in my hands, it’s with the legal team, that’s why you hire lawyers,” AJ said in a video message.

“You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right. That’s why you have good governance and good lawyers.

“Of course I’m going to sign the contract, it’s just with some lawyers now.”