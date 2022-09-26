Fury v Joshua is on the rocks as the Gypsy King sets 5pm deadline and says he WON’T extend

Frank Warren remains confident that Anthony Joshua will meet Tyson Fury’s deadline at 5 p.m. Monday and agree to the terms of their blockbuster fight.

Fury has become frustrated with what he sees as a lack of movement from Joshua’s camp and has set the deadline for take or leave the Watford-born fighter.

So far, Fury has had to play the wait-and-see game, promising to fight someone on December 3, whether that’s Joshua or anyone else, but his promoter Warren is confident the negotiations are on the right track.

“The only person who can stop this fight, to be honest, is Anthony Joshua,” Warren said talkSPORT.

“We gave them almost everything they wanted, except for a man who has suffered two defeats. So let’s just stick with it. Or if you don’t want the fight, just say so and we can move on. We want it.

“On Monday I think we’re going to have a meeting and see how it goes. We want the fight. I want the fight. I so want to get into that fight. Tyson wants it, which is why such a generous offer has been made.”

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn was critical of the offer sent to them, saying it was ‘all over the place’, but Warren has since addressed any lingering issues with this team ahead of final negotiations.

Joshua says the contract is currently with his legal team but expects to agree to the terms

WBC champion Fury says he will fight on December 3 whether it’s against Joshua or not

“Hopefully we can get it over the line. I’m optimistic at the moment because we’ve met all the things they’ve put forward,” added Warren.

‘To me it’s trivial things. All that, for example the budget for the undercard, or looking at contracts. They can be involved in any aspect of the show, we have no problem with that.

“Like I said, there’s a meeting on Monday and hopefully we can get it over the line.”

Joshua has so far kept a calm approach in light of the potential blockbuster clash, but admits he expects to agree to the super fight with Fury.

“I’ve been signing contracts for years,” Joshua said.

“It’s not in my hands, it’s with a legal team. That’s why you hire lawyers.

Joshua suffered his second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in Saudi Arabia last month

Mahmoud Charr waits in the wings for a shot at Fury if Joshua’s fight doesn’t go through

“Knowing the history of boxing makes sure your legal terms are right. That’s why you have good management and good lawyers.

“So of course I’m going to sign the contract. It’s just with a few lawyers at the moment.’

Meanwhile, Fury has a backup plan in case the ‘Battle of Britain’ falls through.

Mahmoud Charr has taken to social media to invite Fury and could be next in line for a shot at the WBC title in December.