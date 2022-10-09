Fury sends message to Wilder on anniversary of trilogy and hints at fourth fight

Tyson Fury was surprisingly restrained in his message to Deontay Wilder on the anniversary of their epic trilogy fight.

It’s exactly one year after what was an incredible third fight between Fury and Wilder, with ‘The Gypsy King’ climbing off the canvas twice in the fourth round and winning by knockout in the eleventh round.

Frank Micelotta/FOX Wilder was knocked down five times in his three fights with Fury

In the immediate aftermath of the fight, with both men still in the ring, Fury approached Wilder to show respect.

Wilder was not interested, however, and he could be seen saying, “No love.”

The American big-hitter then followed it up by saying, “I won’t respect you, I won’t respect you. I will never respect you.”

This all stems from the fact that Wilder remains convinced that Fury cheated in their second fight by tampering with his gloves.

That said, a year after their trilogy fight, Fury kept it classy as he wrote on his Instagram story, “Hi guys, it’s my birthday that I knocked out Wilder for the third time.

“A year today we were involved in a very epic battle, in one of the greatest heavyweight trilogies in boxing history.

Instagram: @tysonfury Fury wished Wilder good luck for his upcoming fight with Robert Helenius on October 15

“Although Wilder came up three times short, he was still a worthy opponent.

“He’s fighting next week, I wish him luck and send him positivity, something he could never do to me, hence the reason he lost three times because what goes around comes around, remember that.”

Despite the pair having already clashed three times, with Fury winning two and one ending in a draw, it appears that ‘The Gypsy King’ isn’t ruling out another fight with Wilder.

“Don’t write off a fourth fight with me and… Deontay Wilder…” Fury told SecondsOut.

“I do not care. It’s a great fight, if he gets forced again and I don’t get this other fight [Oleksandr Usyk]then we’ll do Wilder again.

“Who wouldn’t want to see that again?”