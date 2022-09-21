Fury as prosecutors eye juvenile charges for 17-year-old who gunned down two teens in North Carolina

A North Carolina sheriff investigating the murder of two teens shot on a forest trail has announced charges against a 17-year-old, saying the suspect — if arrested — will be charged as a minor.

Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were last seen Friday in Orange County, west of Durham.

The couple’s bodies were discovered over the weekend on a forest trail with gunshot wounds.

On Tuesday, the sheriff’s Charles Blackwood said the search for the suspect continued, but charges had been filed.

They would initially be charged as minors thanks to a 2019 law stipulating that 16- and 17-year-olds would avoid being charged as adults. If the person is subsequently charged with first-degree murder, the case would automatically be moved to adult courts.

“Through the hard work of my investigators, along with the assistance of personnel from many other law enforcement agencies, we have identified a suspect in this case,” Blackwood said.

“We will now work with local, state and federal authorities to arrest and present the suspect to court.”

He added: “I want to thank the families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods for trusting us and the investigation process during this excruciatingly painful time.

“I hope the imminent detention of this subject will provide them with some comfort as they grieve for their loved ones.”

The suspect has not been named.

Stan Dean, Woods’ grandfather, has offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the 17-year-old’s arrest.

“I’m living in a nightmare,” he told the… News & Observer.

Dean told the newspaper that he placed a cross with lights on where his granddaughter’s body was found because she was “afraid of the dark”.

Locals reacted furiously to Blackwood’s announcement that the 17-year-old would be charged with a minor. Blackwood has not clarified that the accused would be tried in adult court if the following charges were filed.

‘This person killed 2 people!! That person should be tried as an adult!’ wrote one on Facebook.

The law needs to be changed, this 17 year old knew exactly what he/she was doing. Old enough to aim the gun and take two lives, old enough to bear the consequences. No apologies,” said another.

Another commented: ‘Great job OCSD, now the justice system has to do its job, that person should never see the outside of a prison again as an adult and possibly the death penalty… those kids deserve it!!’

Several said the teen should face the death penalty if convicted.

North Carolina carries the death penalty, but the last person executed was in 2006. Since 2019, no one has been sentenced to death in the state.

“The 17-year-old knew right about wrong and had nothing to do with a gun, so his parents should be held responsible too,” said one of them.

He should be charged as an adult and jailed for life! The death penalty isn’t good enough for what he did.’

Another added: ‘Tried as a minor? The death penalty or life is not enough for the pain both parents will inflict from now on because of this crime inflicted on their children.

“Death here should be as close as possible to the pain these children have endured.”