Fury over ‘insensitive’ political flier comparing Crewe to Hiroshima after the nuclear bomb in 1945

The center of a city once known as “the world’s largest railway workshop” has been compared to Hiroshima after the 1945 nuclear bomb blast into a ‘disgusting’ political flyer.

Crewe grew from a village to one of Britain’s leading engineering centers during the Victorian railway heyday.

But the Cheshire town has been hit hard by the decline of the High Street, with many shops vacant, and a large area was demolished last year for redevelopment.

The ‘insensitive’ comparison to the Japanese city was made by a political group, Putting Crewe First, led by East Cheshire Council deputy leader Brian Silvester.

The brochure, which described Crewe as a “bomb site” and featured images of Hiroshima in 1945, was distributed by “Putting Crewe First”.

The group is led by former Cheshire East Council deputy leader Brian Silvester, a highly controversial political figure in the town.

A brochure for the group shows a picture of the city’s Royal Arcade shopping centre, currently a construction site as it undergoes renovations as part of a £48m scheme, headlined ‘Crewe City Center 2022’ next to a picture of Hiroshima after the atomic attack.

The brochure recounts how residents were promised a ‘new cinema, gym, restaurants, shops, a 450-space car park and a bus station by Christmas 2020’, then adds: ‘More than two years after that deadline , and what do we have?

‘This part of downtown looks like a bomb site.’

But the post sparked a backlash from local councillors, who said it was wrong to compare the site to the devastating aftermath of a nuclear bomb that killed tens of thousands.

Connor Naismith, Labor councilor for Crewe West on Cheshire East Council, said: “It is sickening, desperate and insensitive to compare Crewe town center to a tragic event during the fight against fascism in which tens of thousands of people lost life”.

The demolished Royal Arcade in Crewe has been blocked off from the town center as a construction site

Mr Silvester said: “Many people in Crewe we spoke to refer to Crewe town center as a bomb site.”

Hiroshima, Japan, photographed after a nuclear bomb explosion in August 1945 at the end of World War II

Tens of thousands of people died instantly in the 1945 explosion, along with tens of thousands more who died from its side effects, such as radiation poisoning.

Silvester, who has been involved in local politics since 1976 and was mayor and council leader for Crewe and Nantwich, said the leaflet was a criticism of what he described as “broken promises” over the regeneration of Crewe town centre.

The former UKIP member and Conservative, currently a parish councilor in Minshull Vernon, a village north of Crewe, said: ‘Many people in Crewe we spoke to refer to Crewe town center as a bomb site. In 2015 Cheshire East paid £6 million for the Royal Arcade site.

They then proceeded to demolish it all in early 2021, at a huge financial loss of several million pounds to Crewe council taxpayers. Since then, it looks like a bomb site.

“We are only comparing it to the most famous bomb site in world history. We are in no way trying to be insensitive to those who died tragically.

“I visited Hiroshima and the museum dedicated to what happened in 1945. I was very moved and have all my condolences for all those who died and were injured and their families. War has casualties on all sides and should be avoided whenever possible.

He said his group had printed 10,000 of the leaflets but had “not received any complaints.” He called the criticism “politically motivated.”

Mr Silvester added: ‘Worker-run Cheshire East has made broken promise after broken promise in Crewe town centre.

“In fact, originally in 2018, Cheshire East promised that the £48m redevelopment of the city center would be completed by Christmas 2020.

‘Here we are two years after it should have been finished and not a brick has been laid.

Silvester, 70, has been a controversial figure in town politics. In early 2021, Twitter suspended his account for “spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to Covid-19.”

Nick Mannion, chairman of Cheshire East Council’s economy and growth committee, would not comment on the brochure but said work was progressing on the first stage of the plan, a bus station, “on track”.