Fury over ‘abhorrent act of vandalism’ after tree planted to commemorate the Queen is ripped up

Furious councilors have condemned the ‘abhorrent act of vandalism’ in which a living monument commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee was destroyed.

The Royal Burgundy tree was installed in Coalville Park earlier this year to honor the Queen, but has now been torn down just three months after her passing.

The tree – which was planted with the help of six elementary school students – is one of more than eight trees, planters and benches in the park that have been damaged or stolen this year, prompting the installation of additional cameras in the park.

The North West Leicestershire District Council (NWLDC) has condemned the act of vandalism and appealed to anyone with information about the crime to contact Leicestershire Police.

A living monument commemorating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee has been destroyed in a ‘horrific act of vandalism’

The Royal Burgundy tree was placed in Coalville Park earlier this year to honor the Queen, but has now been broken in half. Six primary school students assisted President, Alderman Russell Boam (pictured with the students) with the installation

The tree was vandalized earlier this week, the NWLDC told MailOnline.

Officials have since cleaned up the damage, installed additional security cameras in the park and filed a police report.

NWLDC now needs a new plaque for the Platinum Jubilee.

The council said it spent more than £1,200 on repairs this year due to theft and damage at Coalville Park.

“This abhorrent act of vandalism has devastated our park team who have worked hard to install the trees and create a permanent memorial to commemorate the late Queen’s Platinum Jubilee,” said Councilor Andrew Woodman, NWLDC Community Services Portfolio Holder.

“We know that residents greatly appreciate our efforts to create more green spaces, and they too are saddened to see taxpayers’ money being wasted when the planting is ruined.”

He has asked anyone with information about the ‘silly acts’ of destruction to contact Leicestershire Police, citing crime numbers 43354-22-3333-00 and 22000739982.

The tree was planted to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Her Majesty is pictured with then-Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at the Platinum Anniversary celebrations last June

The Platinum Jubilee Monument was planted in May to celebrate Her Majesty’s 70th anniversary and add beauty to the northeast corner of Coalville Park.

Pupils from Belvoirdale Community Primary School, St Clare’s Primary School and All Saints Church of England Primary School assisted in the planting process by helping the chairman, Councilor Russell Boam, fill in the ground around the base.

NWLCD supplied the Royal Burgundy, a type of cherry tree, and the memorial plaque to the park.

At the time of planting, Chariman Boam said the project was a “great way” to honor the monarch and “give something to the community to remember the special event.”

He said he “looks forward to seeing the tree blossom in the years to come.”