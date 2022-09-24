Fury at Labour frontbencher who ‘branded Boris Johnson a murderer’ over his handling of the pandemic

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A Labor front bencher is said to have labeled Boris Johnson a ‘murderer’ for his handling of the pandemic in an echo of the Tory ‘scum’.

Rosena Allin-Khan, a shadow health minister, is said to have made the shocking claim earlier this year in connection with the former prime minister’s Covid policy.

It follows the uproar caused by Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner who called Conservatives “scum” at last year’s Labor Party conference. She later apologized.

Ms. Allin-Khan is said to have made the controversial remarks during a shadow cabinet meeting around March. A witness claimed she said ‘Boris Johnson is personally responsible for killing tens of thousands of people’

Rosena Allin-Khan, a shadow health minister, is said to have made the shocking claim earlier this year regarding the former prime minister’s Covid policy

A witness claimed she said ‘Boris Johnson is personally responsible for killing tens of thousands of people’

She described her comments as “extreme” and “insane,” adding, “People looked at each other when she said it. Some of us thought she put it this way that it was leaked to the left as part of her ambitions to become party leader.”

Ms Allin-Khan, MP for Tooting, has been repeatedly accused of conspiracy by leaders. The meeting took place around the time she was banned from media appearances by the Labor High Command after giving interviews against the leadership of leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Last month, a poll for the LaborList website included a section on the leadership qualities of senior shadow ministers labeled “Rosena Questions.”

A source close to her said: “Rosena can’t remember any comments made in Shadow Cabinet six months or more ago. She doesn’t recognize the language used.’