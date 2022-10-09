Fury: ‘I want to get out of boxing, but I can’t let it go – I’ve created a monster’

Tyson Fury is known for his confidence and bravado, but even the heavyweight world champion can struggle with mental health.

In April earlier this year, after Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte in front of 94,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, he retired from the sport with an unbeaten record of 32-0-1.

Getty Fury made his ring entrance on a throne

Getty Before he spectacularly took out Whyte in his most recent outing

‘The Gypsy King’ couldn’t stay away though, as he recently returned to the sport by calling out Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, although it now looks like neither fight will take place next year at the earliest.

Instead, according to the daily telegram, Derek Chisora ​​leads the battle against Fury in a trilogy fight, with the pair having met twice before – first in 2011 when “The Gypsy King” won by unanimous decision and then in 2014 with an injury win.

During his retirement, there was endless speculation as to whether Fury would make a comeback, as he continued to regularly post workout videos.

Fury has now revealed that this was one way to maintain his mental health, but he has realized he also needs professional boxing to stay healthy and is concerned if he will ever be able to leave the sport behind.

“I can’t walk away and maybe there is someone like a doctor or psychologist or someone who can really help me because I think I need mental help to let this thing go,” Fury told me. Behind the gloves.

“If you were to ask me today, ‘What are you boxing for?’ I have no goals or ambition for boxing.

Getty Fury needs boxing training to stay healthy

cheeky ‘Lack of AJ’s balls’- Fury shares opinion on why Joshua fight collapsed

NEXT ONE? Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora ​​Trilogy Fight ‘Agreed’ With Date And Location Reported

yield Usyk doubts Fury fight as Ukraine considers going back to cruiserweight

TRUE PRO Eubank Jr makes incredible weight for Benn fight despite being called off

UNBENDING Hearn says Eubank Jr vs Benn could be rescheduled, targeting ‘righteous people’

heap Chris Eubank Jr asks Jake Paul to fill in for Conor Benn and reveals drug test







“I’m boxing because I feel like I need boxing in myself to stay healthy. I fight every day to survive.

“I don’t know if I can survive without this professional boxing. I was off for four months and trained twice a day, seven days a week at the boxing gym.

“I was in camp with Joseph Parker, I was in camp with Tommy [Fury],,I’ve never stopped, but I can’t stop training, so I almost feel sorry for ‘The Gypsy King’.

“Because even though I wanted him to age, I couldn’t get away from him because he’s a lonely, awful, sad person without the fighting game. I’ve created a monster and it’s my fault.

“I’m a guy who really wants to get out of boxing, I don’t want to box, but I can’t let go, so I’ll just keep going.

GETTY Fury is already 34 years old, but he could be boxing for years to come unless he can find a way to drag himself away from the sport

“I train every day, usually twice a day, for my mental health and well-being, but I am in a boxing environment.

“So, if I train every day and I’m as fit as a fiddle to do castle runs, I’ll never be able to let this fighting game go, because I’m always fit, I’m always sharp, I’m always ready, I sparring, I hit the sack, I do padwork, but that’s a form of fitness.

“It frightens me to think, how much longer will I have to keep this up?

“And will there ever come a point where I just can’t go to a boxing gym to keep fit? Just a run and some weights, will that ever be enough?”