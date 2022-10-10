Fury gives insight into nutrition and training regime in video at camp ahead of fight

Despite his next opponent not yet confirmed, Tyson Fury is already back in training and working as hard as ever.

It has been a chaotic return to boxing for Fury, who initially announced his retirement after taking out Dillian Whyte in April for calling up numerous opponents, but he has yet to settle for it.

queensberry Fury returns to the ring in December for the first time since KOing Whyte in April

Despite all the chaos, Fury makes sure it doesn’t affect his focus on preparing for his next fight, which will take place on December 3.

“Monday’s second session, the first session was very brutal with the guys, boxing because that’s what we box,” Fury said on his social media accounts.

“The second session is a nice bit of cardio, a sweat top on, a heated room… I’m just trying to burn off some weight that I’ve gained over the past month or so.

“Yeah, it’s going really well, I feel fantastic and I can’t wait to fight on December 3rd, the GK [Gypsy King] coming, watch out!”

Fury also gave fans insight into his dietary habits while he was at camp, posting a video of his Monday lunch saying, “The rules of camp life.”

As for who Fury will fight, initially his favorite opponent was WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion, Oleksandr Usyk, so that the pair could compete for the undisputed crown.

Instagram: @tysonfury Fury is excited to be back in camp for his first fight since returning from retirement

Instagram: @tysonfury The Gypsy King gave some insight into his camp nutrition

However, Usyk made it clear after beating Anthony Joshua for the second time that he would not fight again in 2022 as he had to recover from injuries and spend time with his family amid what was a very difficult year for him and all Ukrainians. .

Fury then suggested a ‘Battle of Britain’ clash with Joshua and negotiations initially seemed to go well, but as is so often the case in boxing, after promoters began publicly blaming each other for contract delays, it collapsed. into battle.

As it stands, Fury has said he wants to fight Mahmoud Charr, but it’s also been reported that Derek Chisora ​​is the frontrunner to take on “The Gypsy King” in December, so keep this space in mind. holes…