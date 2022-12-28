Fury at Warwick University as Sir Walter Scott’s historical works receive trigger warning

A descendant of legendary novelist Sir Walter Scott has criticized a university’s decision to place trigger warnings on its historical works, calling them “cowardly”.

The celebrated Scottish writer, who wrote his epic Ivanhoe in 1819, has seen his work described as “offensive” and “disturbing” by academics at the University of Warwick.

The university’s English department warns students studying the novel: “Among the aspects that readers may find disturbing, this text includes offensive portrayals of people of color and persecuted ethnic minorities, as well as misogyny.”

But Scott’s great-great-great-great-great-grandson, Matthew Maxwell-Scott, defended his ancestor’s landmark work and was saddened that Ivanhoe was cast as potentially annoying to a modern audience.

told the Telegraph: ‘Attacking those who cannot defend themselves has always been a card for cowards.

‘Today, social media and the growth of academia provide new playing fields for the modern bully. Long-deceased artists are a particular target. Often exhibiting the hated traits of masculinity, pallor and, at least for some, staleness, it’s open season.

The Events of Ivanhoe, published in 1819, follows England after the Third Crusade with the protagonist Sir Wilfred Ivanhoe and the raging conflict between Anglo-Saxon and Norman nobles.

Sir Walter Scott’s historical novel was branded “offensive” in its treatment of racial minorities, which includes black slaves and Muslim captives in the book.

Critics have also said that the book’s characters display a clear bias against Jews, while misogynistic portrayals of women are also present.

Like dozens of universities, Warwick uses such warnings to alert students to sensitive material, such as racism, homophobia and violence, so they can prepare for a potentially unpleasant experience.

Maxwell-Scott, trustee of his ancestor’s residence in Abbotsford and a Conservative councillor, said the university’s activation warning was “disappointing”.

He added: ‘All sorts of titles can deal with this, as we seem to have lost the ability to appreciate any artistic production as a product of its time.

Scott, the father of the historical novel, used his meticulous research to transport Ivanhoe’s readers to a different moral landscape, alien to the Enlightenment world in which it was forged, let alone today.

‘Looking for theoretical flaws instead of identifying the many positives is a shame. Consider Scott’s contribution to our language. It is the third most cited source in the Oxford English Dictionary.’

Warwick, one of 24 members of the elite Russell Group of British universities, began using trigger warnings in 2019 but had received several complaints in recent years about the content of its literature and theater courses.

A spokesperson for the University of Warwick said: “We believe students should be exposed to challenging ideas, stories and issues through their studies and see them as an essential part of learning and understanding different perspectives.” That’s why the university does not require departments to issue content guidance notices for course materials.

‘However, a small number of departments and academics choose to do so, making their own judgment and rationale in deciding what guidance they believe may be necessary for the coursework they set out.

“We fully respect the right of our colleagues to exercise their academic freedom in this way, but the practice remains rare within the university with less than one percent of our overall curriculum including any content guidance.”

Born on August 15, 1771, Sir Walter Scott became fascinated by the oral traditions of the Scottish Borders.

He overcame a bout of polio in his childhood and launched his literary career at the age of 25, beginning to write professionally and translating many works from German.

Nicknamed ‘The Wizard of the North’, Scott was praised by his descendants as one of the ‘early mindfulness advocates, environmentalist and devoted family man’.