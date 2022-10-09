Fury as woke Tufts University plots diversity event that’ll separate white staff from ones of color

<!–

Tufts University has been hit hard after launching diversity events designed to separate black and ethnic staff from white colleagues.

Despite efforts to understand “cross-cultural dialogue,” the University of Massachusetts split the two sessions — which were set to begin Oct. 17 — based on attendance.

Part of the series, called Radical Healing, aims to “create an important, safe space for Tufts’ staff and faculty whose racial demographics are categorized as ‘BIPOC’.”

It is a place where black, indigenous and colored people come together to discuss how marginalized and oppressed people should live ‘free from discrimination, racism and oppression’.

And the free sessions are specifically made for people who find themselves “the only one or one of the few in predominantly white spaces on campus.”

Sara Niño and Rikki Morrow-Spitzer are both associate directors for diversity and inclusion education at Tufts University

Tufts University made it clear that if you meet these criteria, Radical Healing is an “invitation just for you.” It also stressed that “all your identities” are invited.

While the ad doesn’t explicitly say that whites cannot attend, the university has also created a separate event curated specifically for white participants.

Called Unpacking Whiteness, the university says it will be a space for people to practice “anti-racism” and learn from the experiences of minorities in the US.

And the discussions are made especially for white people who have “privileged places” to attend.

The decision to split the session participants by race has caused outrage in the school community and beyond.

One furious person wrote online: ‘This bull*** has to stop, we just have to stop tolerating this nonsense. Any organization attempting this should be charged immediately.”

Another person, who claims to be a former student at Tufts, added: “As a once proud alumnus of Tufts, I am speechless that they are promoting SEGREGATION and RACE SHAMING.

“I’m canceling my annual donation and urging fellow alumni to DEFUND Tufts University until they restore racial compassion and respect.”

A third outraged user said: ‘Separation from faculty race for a safe space? That’s called discrimination! Ridiculous! Idiots in charge.’

And another called out the university for her ‘wakefulness’: ‘It seems that Tufts is not following MLK’s vision of not seeing people because of their skin color.

“What a terrible road to travel in the name of wakefulness.”

Speaking to the university itself, a shocked user added: ‘Way to Go!! You put your campus, your faculty and your students back years!!

“All the people who fought against segregation are now turning in their graves or deeply ashamed!! You’re not going backwards! What you are doing is segregation! Disgusting.’

Tufts University and its directors of Diversity and Inclusion have been approached for comment.