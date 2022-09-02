Fury as scores of birds are crushed to death and eggs smashed as Indian developers bulldoze a tree 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

There was an outburst of anger in India as dozens of birds and young chicks were crushed and their eggs crushed when developers toppled the tree they lived in.

The tree was bulldozed by a JCB on Wednesday morning to widen the National Highway near the town of Edavanna in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

The shocking scene captured the panicked final moments of dozens of rooks and cormorants trying to flee when they realized their home was falling over.

While some adults managed to fly away, dozens were crushed under the falling leaves and branches and the young and eggs in the bird’s nests were slaughtered.

Bewildered locals were seen coming to the fallen birds to try to help them and survey the damage.

Spectators were shocked when developers flattened a tree with dozens of birds without any care to remove them in advance

The tree crashed, crushing dozens of birds and hatchlings and crushing their eggs in front of shocked bystanders

The Indian cormorant, which appeared to be the predominant species in the tree, is a protected species

Kerala Forest Department officials visited the site to interview locals and investigate the incident

The JCB driver and contractor were arrested after the incident and are being prosecuted, Manorama report. The same outlet reports that this is not an isolated incident but has become a “common scene” on the route.

All species of cormorants are protected under the Indian Act Schedule IV of the Wildlife Protection Act and any action that harms them is a criminal offence.

The Indian cormorant breeds in the summer and the loss of so many eggs and fry will not be easily replaced by the surviving birds, which can have a knock-on effect on the protected species.

The 44-second clip was posted on Twitter today by Parveen Kaswan and Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Service with the caption: ‘Everyone needs a home. How cruel we have become. Unknown location.’

Kerala Forest Department officials visited the site to interview locals and investigate the incident.

An officer from nearby Nilambur North Divisional Forest said the investigation was underway and those responsible for the act would be severely punished.

The tree was bulldozed by a JCB on Wednesday morning to widen the National Highway near the town of Edavanna in Kerala’s Malappuram district.

The JCB driver and contractor were arrested after the incident and are being prosecuted under India’s Schedule IV Wildlife Protection Act

Minister of State AK Saseendran described the felling of the tree as a “cruel act” and denied that it was done with his department’s permission.

Further on, he said the contractor ignored clear instructions to clear the path for the highway.

Saseendran assured that the forest department had strictly instructed all contractors that birds must be humanely removed from trees before being cut down.

Public Works Department Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said he was seeking a report from the National Highway Authority of India on how this could have happened.

But for all their stance and talk of taking strong action, the response from the public was to find those responsible at the top.

“The real culprits aren’t the loggers. Those who have ordered felling of trees without giving instructions on how to act if bird nests are blamed,” wrote one Facebook user.

‘And in such situations, Staatsbosbeheer is also responsible for not informing about the procedure for felling trees.’

Another gloomy poster wrote: ‘He did as he was told.

‘These forest rangers need to know that a lot of trees have to be felled as part of that work.

“If they’re the conservationists, they pretend they don’t see those things.”