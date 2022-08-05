Fury as Pennsylvania gay Pride sees topless male hairdresser teach kids how to POLE DANCE

A Pennsylvania barber has defended teaching a young boy to pole dance at a Pride event, describing the activity as “an avenue for fitness, creativity, artistry and expression.”

Mikee Bentz, of Harrisburg, spoke out after images of him shirtless teaching a boy in a rainbow tutu pole dance went viral.

The footage was taken at the Pride Festival of Central Pennsylvania, held in Harrisburg on July 30.

‘My child is a natural!’ the boy’s parent captioned the clip.

The little boy in his rainbow tutu is helped by Bentz to get on the pole

The kid soon picks up how to spin around the pole at the Pennsylvania event

A shirtless Bentz screams encouragement as the boy clings to the pole

The boy was filmed flying around the pole while his parents cheer him on

The crowd watches in approval as the boy shows off his newfound skill

Many found the footage disturbing, calling it “inappropriate” and unnatural, and describing it as “grooming” — but Bentz insisted it was a creative outlet.

Mikee Bentz, a hairdresser and pole instructor from Harrisburg, said he was proud of his instructional work

“I am proud to provide Harrisburg/Central Pennsylvania an avenue for fitness, creativity, artistry and expression in companies that are not only operated at the highest levels of ethical conduct, but also consider inclusiveness and a deep appreciation for the protecting the environment,” Bentz said, speaking to… Fox news.

The organizers of the Pride festival, which includes a main stage, a drag stage and a children’s zone, also defended the activity.

“The Central Pennsylvania Pride Festival stands behind the actions of Mr. Bentz, whose Metro Enterprises were nothing more than a vehicle of fun and exercise during last weekend’s Pride Festival,” a spokesperson said.

But critics were not impressed.

“This is very inappropriate. Gays who promote this kind of grooming are doing gays such a disservice,” tweeted Tristan Justice, a reporter for The Federalist.

Political commentator Matt Walsh added, “I will never support a Republican candidate at any level of government who does not promise to use every legal means available to end this sort of thing and punish all those responsible.”