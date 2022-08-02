Fury as Patrick the pony who was made mayor is banned from his local pub by council bosses

Villagers have criticized the town council after beer-loving Shetland pony was banned from the pub in line for planning permission.

Patrick the Pony – who was named mayor of his hometown last week – is often seen sipping pints at his local The Drum Inn.

But now the planning officer has told the pub in Cocklington, Devon, that they need planning permission so Patrick can graze in the pub garden.

They say it should be changed from a pub garden to official grassland.

The decision has outraged locals and labeled the municipality “disgusting” and “selfish.”

Patrick, who works as a therapy pony and visits recovery groups, hospitals and mental health departments, was named mayor of Cocklington last week.

The pony’s owners, Kirk and Hannah Petrakis, have already removed the fencing from Patrick’s ‘interaction booth’ in the pub.

Kirk said, “A very emotional afternoon taking down Patrick’s interaction pen in the Drum Inn yard.

“The Drum Inn was very upset. Someone has filed a complaint with the municipality.

“It just feels very unfair.

“It was a very sad day yesterday, but myself, Patrick and Hannah, will continue to support our dear friends and will not be defeated by any powers out there.”

Patrick, who has recently moved due to a lack of suitable winter grass, regularly travels back to Cocklinton with his owners Kirk and Hannah.

Kirk said he was “upset” by the council’s decision and that it was “emotional” to tear down his pony’s pub.

He was spotted taking down his favorite Guinness after his landmark nomination.

Patrick Cain, who lives nearby in Torquay, has already petitioned the council to allow the pony back onto the boozer’s lawn.

He said: ‘We want this decision to be changed. We want them to let Patrick graze in the pub garden where the public can enjoy enjoying the grass.

‘Torbay City Council must stop being so petty and allow a little joy into the lives of residents and visitors alike!’

Patrick was given the special title at a ceremony last Saturday (July 23) after hundreds supported an online campaign to elect him to the post following the death of previous Mayor Don Mills.

Caroline Shapter added: ‘Good heavens, what’s wrong with Torbay Council?

‘No pity for animals or people who help others.

“I’m more than outraged.”

Joannie Dunn, from Torquay, raged, ‘How much has he bought for tourists in Torbay – disgusting!’

Ingrid Marsh added: ‘I was absolutely shocked to read what had happened. Cockington is unfortunately reduced.

‘He is a beautiful and gentle soul. Far superior to anyone trying to remove it. Cockington should demand he stay – he now has global reach.”

Terminally ill Jon (center), 14, who has childhood dementia, wanted to get out of his wheelchair to be with Patrick the pony

Julie Anne Swinford, from Wiltshire, added: ‘There are some selfish, petty people who need a life.

‘What possible damage is this doing to someone? What kind of world do we live in!’

Mom Lorraine Tarrant said the decision was a huge blow after Patrick helped pony up her son, Jon Tarrant-Heckford.

Conservative MP Kevin Foster called Torbay Council a ‘complete joke’ and their decision to ban Patrick ‘incredible’

The 14-year-old from Ringwood, Hants, has San Filippo syndrome, a form of childhood dementia that has no cure.

Lorraine said the miniature horse was a huge help to Jon – and fears the council’s decision to ban him from his local pub will make his customers worse off.

Lorraine, 56, said: ‘When I saw the news on Facebook, I took our son in his elevator to change him and I cried.

“I cried because something so beautiful can be destroyed in minutes and it didn’t hurt anyone.

“It was a beautiful thing in a harsh world.

“These moments are precious because they engrave happy times in your heart.

“It helps the reality that one day Jon won’t be here.”

Torbay Conservative MP Kevin Foster, 43, denounced the Torbay council’s move, saying it was a ‘complete joke’.

He said: ‘Like most people who live in the area, I’m surprised by the tough attitude of councilors who have decided to take on a pony.

“Obviously all serious problems in Torbay have been resolved so they can spend their time in a pub pony stall. It’s just unbelievable!

“Maybe given their own performance, the council is a little concerned that Patrick will put them to the test and worried about the competition.

“To me Patrick’s title of Mayor of Cocklington was a lighthearted move to promote the village.

“Even I didn’t realize it would provoke Torbay Council to make a complete joke of itself.”

He also revealed that he has struggled to work with them on serious scheduling enforcement issues.

The council previously banned rugby teams under the age of 10 from using their pitches just behind The Drum Inn due to noise complaints.

Foster, who has been a Member of Parliament for the region since 2015, continued: “Words failed me when I heard it last night.

‘Things like Patrick going to the pub spark interest in Cocklington, who is less likely to go there for a cream tea.

“It’s a beautiful part of our valley for people to visit.”

A Torbay Council spokesperson said: ‘We can confirm that following a complaint from a member of the public, an enforcement case has been opened in the erection of unauthorized wooden fencing and the display of advertisements in the Drum Inn beer garden. , Cockington.

“This is in a designated conservation area and next to a Grade II listed building, and we need to make sure historic areas like this are protected from unauthorized development.

‘The Council has not received or approved any planning applications for the fencing or change of use for horses.

Officials have now expressed concerns about the suitability of these unauthorized works, the potential land use change and the impact this will have on the conservation area and the nearby Grade II listed building.

“We have written to the landlord of the cafe saying that the works are considered a violation of urban planning legislation.

‘We are now encouraging them to look for a more acceptable solution together with the Spatial Planning Department, either to remove the works or to submit a retrospective planning application.’