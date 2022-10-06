Fury as councils are ordered to BAN ‘offensive’ traditional terms in place of ‘woke’ ones

<!–

A new language guide from the National Association of Municipalities instructs councils not to call parents ‘mother’ or ‘father’ but ‘birth parent’.

Other banned terms include ‘foreigner’, ‘second generation’, ‘economic migrant’, ‘homeless’ and ‘lifestyle choice’.

The document was sent to local authorities in an email from Mark Lloyd OBE, chief executive of the Local Government Association, The Sun reports.

The inclusive language guide is 18 pages long and prohibits the use of the terms “disabled” or “able-bodied” staff.

The guidance endeavors to instruct council leaders on the role of language in ’embedding equity, equality, diversity and inclusion’.

This stated that the employee’s personal background should only be referred to “when it is relevant, necessary or directed by the person”.

“Experiences of trauma, racial trauma and exclusion are already disproportionately experienced by LGBTQ+, black and neurodivergent people in the workplace”, it added.

The guide also suggests replacing ‘welcome ladies and gentlemen’ with ‘welcome everyone’ in public conversations.

It said: ‘People who are not “ladies” or “gentlemen” can recognize the difference, feel included and that they belong.’

A senior council source described the document as “woke” and condescending.

They said: ‘Local government workers are here to make people’s lives better and treat everyone with dignity and respect.’

The Local Government Association told The Sun: ‘Councils are committed to ensuring that everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

‘This guidance is designed to help councils ensure that everyone is supported and respected when seeking help from their local public services.’