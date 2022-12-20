Fury as church changes lyrics of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen to be more ‘inclusive’

A traditional Christmas carol has been rewritten to be more inclusive of women and “strange and questioning” people, sparking outrage.

The awake update of God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen was created by an American pastor, but was sung at a Church of England Christmas carol service this week.

It retains only the first two lines of the original, which dates from 17th century England, and the chorus ‘o tidings of comfort and joy’.

The second verse begins, “God bless you women, who have been erased by men, ignored and despised, defiled and displaced throughout history.” And the third begins: “God bless you, singular and questioning, be still in your troubled hearts.”

The new lyrics were sung at the mayor of Charnwood’s Christmas carol service and sung on Monday at the self-styled ‘inclusive church’ All Saints with Holy Trinity in Loughborough, Leicestershire.

A photo of the order of service was posted on social media by trainee priest Rachael Brind-Surch, who wrote, “Flipping love my church.”

But she faced a backlash from Sam Margrave, a member of the Church’s general synod, who said, “Absolutely disgusting, an act of worship of our Lord and Savior is used to push political ideologies contrary to the teachings of the Church of England.”

And Rev. Matthew Firth said the new lyrics fit the “C of E’s vigil, unbiblical agenda.”

“All ideas about Christ as savior have been blotted out. The triumph over Satan’s power has been blotted out. And the whole Christmas story has been erased.’

Ms Brind-Surch hit back last night saying: ‘My faith dictates my politics and I will never be sad or angry or apologize for attending a church that challenges me to think more about it and the policies that are in our name is recorded.’