Furious van driver who says he has to get his sick wife to hospital berates Just Stop Oil protestors

Enraged road users have resorted to dragging eco-protesters off the road and begging them to move today as Just Stop Oil blocked busy East London’s Shoreditch High Street.

In a clip of the disturbance caused by 29 protesters clinging to the road just after noon, a bus driver claims he urgently needs to take his sick wife to hospital.

Tension between the driver and the activists reaches a boiling point as he appears to be driving towards members of the group, who are sitting on the ground.

Several protesters jump as the van approaches as a woman shouts “No! Do not do it!’

Audience members film the driver asking, “Where are you going?” before explaining, “My lady is not well, she has to go to the hospital.”

“Have some respect for other people,” he added during the intense exchange.

“There are other people who have somewhere to go.”

Meanwhile, another driver begged the activists to get off the road before attempting to physically remove them.

The smoking man can tear off a banner from the Just Stop Oil protesters before shouting, “You’re all consuming fuel somehow… this is ridiculous, get out of the way!”

He then picks up a protester and drags him across the road, without any opposition from the man.

“You need to be arrested… you’re a public nuisance,” he shouts as he carries the man across the road—to beeps of support from other drivers.

He does the same with another man, while the other returns to his position in the middle of the road before giving up.

He keeps yelling, “Do you think you’re helping anything?” he screamed. “This is a local community… get out of BP, get out of Shell, go and do this somewhere useful.”

In a statement, the group said: “Just after noon, 29 Just Stop Oil supporters disrupted traffic in Shoreditch on the 15th day of action in October. They demand that the government stop all new oil and gas licenses and permissions.

“Supporters have set up a roadblock on Shoreditch High Street at the intersection of Great Eastern Street by placing banners on the road and gluing themselves to the tarmac.”

A JSO spokesperson said: “Yesterday, Just Stop Oil supporters threw up over Van Gogh’s ‘Sunflowers’ on display at the National Gallery and painted them over the Metropolitan Police’s iconic New Scotland Yard sign.

“We accept that both actions have upset and provoked many people, as has the disruption caused by today’s roadblock.

“But our art, culture and the rule of law are under threat – our heritage, our rights and freedoms are being destroyed by our government’s lies and the failure of politics, and right now millions of people are facing the brutal impact of climate change.

“Yet our government is trying to expand fossil fuel production.

“Stopping new oil and gas is a good first step to stop the damage.

‘The government can at least put an end to the nuisance on the streets tomorrow by announcing this policy. They’ve changed their mind about everything else.’