Furious Today host Ally Langdon slams Manly pride boycott as it’s revealed Ian Roberts wept at game

Today, co-host Ally Langdon lashed out at seven Sea Eagles players for boycotting a crucial game for refusing to wear the club’s rainbow jersey.

Stars Josh Aloiai, Jason Saab, Christian Tuipulotu, Josh Schuster, Haumole Olakau’atu, Tolu Koula and Toafofoa Sipley abstained from confronting the Roosters because the strip went against their religious and cultural beliefs.

“You have to respect them because they have taken their position, that is their belief,” she said Friday morning.

“But when they turned around and said we’d be in next year, I was filthy.

“I’m a Manly supporter, that’s right, but I was disgusted that they weren’t up last night and they didn’t put the team first.”

Media personality Gus Worland also told the show that Manly hardman Ian Roberts – the first openly gay rugby player – wept uncontrollably on Thursday night as his former club took the field in the controversial jersey.

The Sydney Roosters went on to win the inaugural Gotcha 4 Life Cup 20-10, but seeing his old team in the strip meant an incredible amount to Roberts, who sat next to Worland for the occasion.

Fans arrive for the Manly Sea Eagles Pride game with rainbows to show their support

Gus Worland (pictured left with the pre-game banner) told Today Manly legend Ian Roberts couldn’t hold back tears of pride as his old club played in the rainbow strip

Worland said the night had been extremely emotional, especially for his good friend Roberts.

“I sat there with Ian Roberts, we hugged and cried, and I said, ‘We can do good with that money.’ That’s the point,” he said.

“Ian Roberts is such a star and I love him and he cried uncontrollably at times last night. This is such a big step. The conversation has started.’

Worland, the founder of suicide prevention nonprofit Gotcha 4 Life, said the contest raised significant funds that will go back to the community to help those who struggle.

“I lost a friend of mine to suicide and I just don’t want anyone else to go through the same thing,” he told the newspaper. Matty Johns Show after the match.

Ian Roberts (pictured playing for Manly) became a footy icon as the first openly gay player in rugby league history

“We lose way too many people every day in this country, so that’s why I started Gotcha 4 Life.

“Tonight, $300,000 for the jersey auctions, I guess those jerseys, those Manly shirts, might go higher than usual, so I’m thinking maybe somewhere between $375,000 and $400,000.

“They then go back to the community to build mental fitness, to give people that emotional muscle to raise their hands and say I need help.”

Balmain Tigers legend Ben Elias told Langdon that he supported her “one million percent” anger at the boycotting players.

“It really changed Manly’s side… if you look at it from a professional point of view and what Manly is all about, they had to win last night,” he said.

‘They were with’ [home ground 4 Pines Park]if they had a strong side, they would have had a much better chance.

“It was a game they had to win and I just think Manly will suffer drastically for the rest of the season. I don’t think they make the top eight.

“The ripple effect of what those seven players did last night will be a long-term effect for the club itself. I just think you’ll see a lot of weak spots in the club.’

Ally replied, ‘That’s my fear here, everyone paints a picture of it, it’s fine and we respect everyone’s opinion.

“But when you run out together on the field every week and you show off and it’s a team sport and you work so hard when that game was so crucial, I thought that was disappointing.

“However, it has started an incredibly important conversation.”

Elias said the competition brought people together to support a united cause.

“We’ve now seen the politicians talk about pride and equality and it’s fantastic, love is love,” he said.

“We’ve all come together. Last night was a great joy for the people who follow the game of rugby league.

“It has brought a very, very strong message to the community.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or anxiety, call Beyond Blue on 1300 22 4636 24 or call Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 any time of the day, seven days a week for anonymous support and guidance.