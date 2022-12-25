Furious shoppers storm supermarkets after discovering their turkeys are ROTTEN

Angry customers have criticized supermarkets after discovering their turkeys had gone bad hours before their Christmas dinner.

Customers from Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Asda took to Twitter to express their frustrations, with one saying the smell was ‘so bad it can’t be described’ and another saying they used scented candles to get rid of the smell .

A Sainsbury’s customer shared a photo of the celebratory bird’s rotting flesh, saying: ‘What the b***** hell @sainsburys. My turkey is rotten. Christmas ruined. Children cry. Now we have to have beans on toast. Absolute disgrace. #turkey #christmas

A second customer said ‘@sainsburys we’ve just opened our turkey and it’s rotten despite the best before date of December 27! How do we get your money back please?’

Sainsbury’s shoppers took to Twitter to tag the supermarket and complain about their rotten turkeys

A third said: ‘Bought a turkey from @sainsburys less than 5 hours ago, opened it to soak overnight and it absolutely stinks. I am so gutted. A complete waste thanks @sainsburys #rottenturkey #sainsburys

A fourth Sainsbury’s customer said: ‘The turkey my family got didn’t look rotten until we cooked it, the smell was so bad it can’t be described it was rotten inside when we reopened it @Sainsbury’s’

An Asda customer said: ‘@AsdaServiceTeam @asda Christmas morning did you discover that our turkey we bought from you a few days ago has gone bad?! Ruined first Christmas for mine and my brothers kids. Is there anything you can do to save the day?!”

Shoppers also took to Twitter days before Christmas to vent about last-minute delivery cancellations and having their festive dinner supplies replaced with unrelated items.

A woman said her partner vomited after smelling the rotten turkey and said they had no meat for Christmas dinner

A Tesco customer said: ‘@Tesco no turkey on Christmas Day thanks to opening ours and it was so rotten my other half threw up. That’s £40 worth of poultry gone straight to the bin and no meat for Christmas dinner. Who should we send this rotten bird to to get our money back?’

Another said: ‘@Tesco ruined xmas. Bought a fresh turkey on the 23rd of the 26th. Kept in the refrigerator. Absolutely stinking rotten.’

The supermarket will also cut the remaining butchers and fishmongers in 279 stores as shoppers opt for pre-packaged items.

A Lidl customer resorted to lighting scented candles to get rid of the smell of rotting turkey meat. They said, ‘@LidlGB disappointed, the rotten turkey crown absolutely stunk the kitchen when we just opened it, straight into the bin and lit the scented candles!’

MailOnline has contacted Sainsbury’s, Lidl and Asda for comment.

A Tesco spokesperson said: ‘We are sorry to hear this. We know that turkey is an important part of Christmas for many of our customers and we take great care in selecting and preparing our turkeys.

“We would like to ask anyone who is not completely satisfied to return the product to one of our stores so that we can investigate further and issue a full refund.”