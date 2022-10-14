Furious Roger Stone calls Ivanka Trump Donald’s ‘abortiooist b*** daughter’

Donald Trump’s longtime adviser, Roger Stone, erupted at the president’s daughter and son-in-law when Trump refused to pardon him during his last hours in office after Jan. 6, according to newly unearthed footage.

Trump had pardoned Stone days earlier on December 23, 2020, having already commuted his jail term after a jury in Washington DC convicted him of lying to Congressional witness intimidation.

But Stone had also pushed a broader effort that would see Trump pardon himself, Trump allies and lawmakers who had joined his election by voting not to count votes certified by states.

Danish filmmaker Christoffer Guldbrandsen shot the footage while Stone was in Florida, where Stone unloaded on Trump’s relatives.

Jared Kushner has an IQ of 70. He’s coming to Miami. We’ll drive him out of Miami very soon; he’ll be leaving very soon,” Stone said, who can be heard in obvious anger into a cell phone, on footage obtained by the DailyBeast. ‘Very quick.’

Roger Stone is seen in video footage furious at President Trump’s failure to pardon him during his last days in office, in what one filmmaker says was a push for a Jan. 6-related pardon.

“He has 100 guards. I will have 5000 guards. Do you want to fight. Let’s fight. Damn it,’ he said.

"F*** you and your aborting daughter," Stone said, in a line Guldbrandsen said, referring to Ivanka, who served as a senior White House adviser to Trump, and was considered untrustworthy by some figures in Trump's orbit. considered ranting against a 'globalist' wing.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Jan. 6 committee showed footage of Stone, who was seen on Jan. 5 with Proud Boys.

Trump commuted Stone’s jail term and pardoned him two days before Christmas in 2020. But Stone pushed for broader pardons, including lawmakers rejecting certified votes on Jan. 6, a Danish filmmaker said.

“F*** the mood, let’s go straight to the violence,” Stone says at one point

Stone rips into Kushner (r), who played a leading role in assisting Trump with grace in his final weeks in office

The filmmaker supplied footage to the House Jan. 6th Committee, which broadcast Stone’s film, pictured with far-right Proud Boys, during Thursday’s hearing. He said the committee picked Stone’s clip, but didn’t play it.

Kushner testified before the committee that during his final weeks in office, he spent a lot of time resolving Trump pardon issues.

When Trump pardoned Stone for his conviction, he also pardoned Kushner’s father, Charles.

The footage is part of Guldbrandsen’s upcoming documentary, A predicted stormwhich also includes a discussion of Stone’s pursuit of wider pardons after January 6.

Additional images and documents revealed the magnitude of Stone’s plan to pardon Trump members of the “America First movement” to protect them from possible prosecution after Trump left office.

Stone, 70, said at one point that White House counsel at the time, Pat Cipollone, had rejected the plan.

“Clearly Cipollone has cheated everyone,” he told a prison staff member during a Jan. 19 appeal, the Washington Post reported.

In another comment, he said Trump was a “disgrace” and said, “He betrayed everyone.”

Guldbrandsen told the DailyBeast Stone that he had become “increasingly frustrated” and wanted a pardon for himself and former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, a longtime associate of Rudy Giuliani.

Other earlier images show Florida Rep. Mat Gaetz reassuring Stone that he will be pardoned. “The boss still has a very positive view of you,” he said.

The Jan. 6 committee played video footage of Stone taking delivery of the Fifth Amendment during his subpoena appearance.

They also played an excerpt from Stone’s film that read, “F*** the voting, let’s get right to the violence.”

“While we don’t have all the relevant details of Roger Stone’s communications yet, even Stone’s own social media posts acknowledge that he spoke to Donald Trump on Dec. 27 — while preparations were underway for Jan. 6,” the committee wrote. in a tweet.

Stone sounded on Telegram after the hearing.

“Everything I’ve seen in today’s Jan. 6 committee is guilt by association,” he said. “The fact that I know or have met anyone is certainly not evidence of criminal conspiracy. If the committee has actual evidence and content of the communication between me and someone who has been accused of a crime, they should submit it.’