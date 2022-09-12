Furious parents blast Biden’s ‘insidious’ Title IX plans to redefine sex in school sports

<!–

Parents are outraged by President Joe Biden’s proposal to redefine sex and allow transgender students to compete in female sports and use women’s locker rooms in schools.

A slew of parents and “concerned citizens” flocked to comment on the proposed rule change, claiming it invalidates the entire purpose of Title IX protection for women in sports and academics.

The public comment period went live on July 12, amassing a record 184,000 posts in two months. The response period closes on Monday 12 September.

It’s not clear how many of the comments oppose and how many support the proposed rule change, but those who opposed it had some harsh words for the Biden administration.

“This legislation is despicable and insidious anti-God and anti-human,” wrote one commenter.

They added: “Don’t allow women to be humiliated by biological men pretending to be women. This is a lie and against all decency and liberty.’

Another threatened to sue if the rule change is passed

One of 184,009 comments claimed the rule change is “treacherous” and “bad” — a sentiment shared by many commentators

GOP Representative Jim Jordan asked on Twitter Monday whether the Biden administration is “deliberately trying to kill women’s sport.”

Jordan’s fellow rep Tom Tiffany noted in a separate tweet that the comment period ends Monday and urged parents to add their post to the thousands of others in the thread.

He said the new rule would “undermine Title IX protection for women and girls.”

The Civil Rights Bureau within the Department of Education is the agency proposing the new rule that it claims would “align the legal requirements of Title IX more closely with the non-discrimination mandate of Title IX, and the scope and application of Title IX and the obligation of all schools.’

The rule would require all public schools to allow transgender students to participate in the sport for the gender they identify with, and use the associated locker rooms and bathrooms.

This would apply to elementary schools, high schools, postsecondary institutions, and anyone else receiving federal funding from the DOE.

The sheer number of posts shows the divisiveness of the debate, and it seems most of the comments are urging the DOE not to change or adopt the rule.

It also appears that several comments were repeated, meaning it is likely that groups encouraged people to copy their wording and paste it into a comment on the rule change proposal form.

Several of the posts came from pastors and members of churches.

Others argue that the rule is mentally, emotionally and physically harmful to women.

“Forcing schools to accept these radical interpretations of Title IX is harmful – when a biological man is equated with a woman, it completely undermines the original purpose of Title IX and may endanger women,” one wrote in the comment section.

Another added: “It would ruin women’s sport and endanger children in locker rooms for sexual exploitation.”

Some have even threatened lawsuits against the government if the new rule is passed.

“You are using non-discrimination laws in an illegal and unconstitutional way, and if this affects my children’s school, we will file a lawsuit,” one commenter wrote.

“This new rule would deprive women of their privacy and security,” wrote another commenter. “Most egregiously, it would harm children’s development by indoctrinating them with the toxic gender ideology of the radical left.”