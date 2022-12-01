Furious N-Dubz star Dappy puts a fan in their place

This is when an N-Dubz fan tugged at Dappy’s shirt and almost knocked him over during a concert, prompting a furious reaction from the star.

A video originally shared on Tik Tok shows an audience member reaching out and grabbing the back of Dappy’s white top as he sang his No. 1 hit song.

Dappy reacts immediately and turns to see who it was, before seriously ticking them off for their behavior.

Dappy’s words were inaudible, but he looked furious with the fan and told them before giving them a dirty look.

The video was originally shared on the platform last week, but after it spread online, Dappy reposted it on Thursday.

The clip was captioned, “his look at the end is too funny.”

This isn’t the first time the N-Dubz concerts have caused drama, as last week it was chaos when a fight broke out during the performance after a girl headbutted another girl right in front of the stage.

Video posted on social media showed several women arguing loudly during the N-Dubz gig in London before one headbutted the other, leading to a brawl in which some fans were forcibly removed by security.

It came just 24 hours after the hip-hop trio were criticized by fans for canceling a concert five minutes after they were due to appear on stage in Nottingham.

N-Dubz fans in front of the O2 standing area were filmed arguing during the show, as a woman with bright pink hair protested with a group of other young female fans.

The woman accused one of the group of fans of insulting her, which the group strongly denied.

The girl targeted by the pink-haired woman could be heard screaming over the music, “No, I never! You can fuck off mate, I never said that.’

The pink-haired woman responded by violently headbutting the other fan, reportedly causing her nose to ‘bleed’, before falling to the ground and allowing her companions to take over in the ensuing fight.

The injured fan had to be carried out of the arena by security and was seen sobbing as she left.

The headbutt companions appeared to push and shove the other group of fans, while other members of the audience tried to defuse the situation.

One of the women the group pushed had to be physically restrained by another before the guards could free them.

Security removed a total of four fans by picking them up and pulling them over the barrier, while three of them continued to resist and lash out at those around them.

Obviously, the other group of female fans who were pushed were left to enjoy the rest of the show.

Social media comments claimed that the deleted group had threatened to “knock out other people for touching them” and that security had been informed.

One of them described the incident as a “kamikaze headbutt.” The O2 was contacted for comment.

The N-Dubz reunion tour has faced controversy earlier this week after the group canceled a Nottingham gig after member Dappy fell ill.

Fans were left furious after the concert was canceled just five minutes after the band was due to take the stage and after they had already seen warm-up acts perform.

After hours of waiting at the Motorpoint Arena, they were furious to learn the band would not be taking the stage for the show on their comeback tour, with an on-screen statement blaming ‘an artist’s illness’ .

On Wednesday, Dappy took to Instagram to share videos of himself using his hoarse voice as he insisted their London show go ahead as planned.

The rapper first shared a video of himself carrying a sign that read “I can’t talk, I’m on vocal rest” while briefly speaking in his barely there voice to apologize to the fans.

He said, ‘Yo my people. Management told me I’m not allowed to talk now, but I’m only talking to get this message across to you.

“We’ve announced we’re not coming out to do the show in Nottingham and we’re terribly, terribly sorry. All your tickets are still valid and we’ll see you at the rescheduled show on December 7.

Dappy then shared a clip of himself arriving at the O2 Arena insisting that the show go on whether he had a voice or not.

He waved over the outside of the O2 and said, ‘Guess who made it? I’m here boy, night two at the O2. This is officially the third time we have sold out. Voice or no voice, I’m here!’

He also shared a video of excited fans cheering in the sold-out crowd as he prepared to take the stage for N-Dubz’s latest performance.

But the fight directly in front of the stage tarnished the group’s return to the podium.