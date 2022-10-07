Furious mother, 37, faces jail after subjecting her estranged sister-in-law to a foul-mouthed tirade

A furious mother-of-three who stormed her estranged sister-in-law’s home and subjected her to a spray-fuelled tirade on her doorstep is facing the prospect of jail.

Sarah Janion, 37, was caught on a doorbell camera screaming vile abuse at daycare worker Stacey Janion after discovering she had been reported to the authorities over an argument she had with her daughter.

During the 15-minute confrontation on Stacey’s doorstep, Janion was heard shouting: ‘Get the hell out of here’, ‘Be a woman’ and ‘Stop being a f…y’ as the victim crawled into her house refusing to open his front door.

When police attended the scene in Runcorn, Cheshire, divorcee Janion insisted she meant no harm, but investigations revealed she was in breach of a suspended jail sentence handed down last year after she threw a vase at his girlfriend’s head during a drunken row.

She had escaped from prison after a judge at the time said she was a ‘caring and good mother’ and believed jail would be ‘terrible’ for her children, aged nine, 13 and 14.

Sarah Janion, 37, was caught on a doorbell camera screaming obscenities into the mouth of daycare worker Stacey Janion. Sarah pictured arriving at Warrington Magistrates’ Court

The mother-of-three was serving a suspended prison sentence for assaulting her partner when she threatened her relative on August 31 this year

At Warrington Magistrates’ Court, Janion, who admitted using threatening behaviour, was sent back to the same judge to face the bust with his sister-in-law – and to be sentenced again for the assault on his girlfriend.

The court heard she was initially arrested in August last year after she threw the vase at partner David Bennett’s head during an alcohol-fuelled row as they walked back to his home after a birthday party.

At the height of the row, Janion, from Runcorn, punched Mr Bennett in the face four times as he grabbed her in a headlock and took her to the floor. He called 999 when the vase hit him on the back of the head, causing a two-inch cut. He was found with blood pouring from his head in his front garden and was later treated in hospital for his injuries.

The following December at Chester Crown Court, Janion admitted causing grievous bodily harm but was given eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after Mr Bennett refused to give a statement to police about the assault.

At the time, Judge Patrick Thompson said Janion had ‘his own difficulties’ and said: ‘I’m not trying to dramatize – a second’s loss of temper can sometimes lead to terrible consequences and the consequences wouldn’t just be terrible for you, it would be terrible for your children.

‘You are a caring and good mother, but you don’t need them to serve a prison sentence.’

The latest incident took place on August 31 this year after Janion, who had all her children by her ex-husband, was arrested and locked up following a further domestic incident involving Mr Bennett in May.

The case was subsequently dropped, but when Janion tried to speak to the youngsters who were in their father’s care, she became involved in a row with one of her daughters and the incident was reported by Stacey due to concerns for the girl’s welfare.

Janion now faces the potential of being locked up behind bars after violating the terms of his suspended prison sentence. She is due back in court on November 1 to find out her fate

Angela Blackmore, prosecuting, said: ‘The defendant did not have the complainant’s phone number but she became aware that the defendant was asking family members for it. The defendant managed to get her phone number from a family member and then texted the complainant: “You better answer now” and “I’m not messing around”.

“The complainant did not answer, but she was then called to indicate that the defendant was on his way to her house. She was said to be “freaking out” about everything that had happened and the complainant contacted the police to alert them that the accused was on his way.

‘At around 10.45pm the defendant arrived at the complainant’s property and acted aggressively. She knocked on the door and rang the doorbell repeatedly and the incident was captured on the doorbell camera so she could see and hear the defendant.

‘When Stacey refused to open the door, the defendant went around to the back of the house where she could be heard trying to enter the back gate before returning to the front door.

‘None of her attempts to enter were successful. She sat on the doorstep, banging on the door and shouting for about 15 minutes. The police attended and she was arrested. In the interview she said she had no intention of causing harassment, alarm or distress.’

Barrister Ian Weights, defending leniency, said: ‘She is a lady who found herself offending because of her deteriorating mental health.

‘She came out of a quite serious abusive relationship and there have been other family problems. She still struggles a lot with things. She has been diagnosed with bipolar and complex PTSD.’

Speaking of the uproar, Mr. Weights: ‘The defendant should have walked away but she didn’t. She kept trying to talk to her and was a little violent in the process. She struggles to deal with crises and family problems.”

JP Alan Eyres, who acquitted Janion of his sentence on November 1, said: “In the interest of justice we think the judge needs to see this.”