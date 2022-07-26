Furious Mark Zuckerberg asked by worker if extra Meta ‘vacation’ Days will continue post-pandemic

Furious Mark Zuckerberg reportedly failed to hide his annoyance when asked by one of his associates if Meta’s extra “vacation” days after the pandemic would continue at an all-people meeting.

The internet giant CEO, 38, was asked about the extra days off – introduced during the coronavirus pandemic – by a Chicago-based employee during a company-wide forum on June 30.

Zuckerberg also told staff there are a “group of people” in his company who “shouldn’t be here” and part of his plan to raise expectations at Meta is for people to realize that “this place isn’t for you.” is’. ‘

Facebook employee Gary asked if the extra days off introduced during the pandemic would continue into 2023 – which Zuckerberg was reportedly ‘visibly frustrated’ on The edge.

After the pre-recorded question was asked, Zuckerberg replied, “Um… fine.

“Given my tone in the rest of the Q&A, you can probably imagine my reaction to this.”

In the footage obtained, billionaire Zuckerberg added: “Realistically, there are probably a lot of people at the company who shouldn’t be here.

“And part of my hope of raising expectations and setting more aggressive goals, and just turning up the heat a little bit, is that I think some of you might just say this place isn’t for you. And I think that self-selection is okay.’

During the pandemic, Facebook suspended the performance review process and instead gave all employees a “exceeding expectation” grade and a $1,000 cash bonus — as well as additional time off.

After the meeting, some employees took to their internal messaging platform to discuss what their billionaire CEO had said.

One wrote, “Mark just said there are a lot of people in this company who don’t belong here,” while another added, “This is wartime, we need a wartime CEO.”

After the controversial transcript was published, Meta spokesperson Joe Osborne said: “Any company that wants to make a lasting impact must set disciplined priorities and work with a high degree of intensity to achieve goals.

“The messages about these efforts align with this focus and what we’ve already shared publicly about our way of working.”

The comments come after Zuckerberg dropped out of the top ten of the world’s richest billionaires in March due to his plunging Meta stocks. He is currently number 17 on the list and has lost a whopping $64.4 billion — more than his current net worth of $61.1 billion.

Meanwhile, Sheryl Sandberg, Chief Operating Officer of Meta, stepped down from the Meta company earlier in June during an investigation into her use of company resources to help plan her upcoming wedding.

While the sources said the investigation was still ongoing, a Meta spokeswoman urged DailyMail.com that: “Sheryl did not misuse company resources in connection with her wedding planning.”

“This has nothing to do with Sheryl’s departure from the company,” the insider source added.

Its parent company, Meta Platforms, founder Mark Zuckerberg and other executives have faced increasing pressure to re-evaluate their social media services after a whistleblower report from last year showed the company was well aware of the negative effects Instagram was having on teens. but little changed.

And now the Pao Alto-based company fears more backlash over its bid to expand consumerism on its digital platforms as economists at Goldman Sachs have doubled the odds of the U.S. economy slipping into recession in the coming year as they expand their growth outlook. lower due to concerns about inflation and interest rates.