Furious Leicester fans call Brendan Rodgers to be SACKED as winless start to the season continues

Leicester City fans are outraged at Brendan Rodgers and are demanding that the manager be sacked by the club’s board after the defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

The Foxes took the lead against Spurs on a penalty from Youri Tielemans, but fell behind after goals against Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

James Maddison did score the equalizer for the side, but a collapse in the second half saw them bring in four goals when Rodger’s side lost 6-2 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leicester City fans call for club manager Brendan Rodgers to be fired

The heavy deficit meant that for the first time since September 1980, Leicester conceded at least five goals in successive top games.

The defeat leaves the East Midlands side rooted at the bottom of the Premier League table with just one point having lost six of their first seven games of the season.

The Foxes have had success in recent times, playing in the Europa Conference League semi-finals last season and winning the FA Cup in 2021.

Tottenham scored four goals past the Leicester City defense in the second half of the match

Leicester City fans have had enough of Rodgers and some expected him to leave the club

But the decline in form has infuriated fans as they demand change at the club and would like to see the Northern Ireland manager leave his position at King Power Stadium.

One said: ‘Suspect Rodgers will be fired after this debacle. Eleven goals against in two games would be embarrassing enough for a newly promoted club, but for a club that won the FA Cup last year and played in a European semi-final earlier this year… oops.’

Another said: ‘F**k this s**t had enough! Rodgers out now!!! If you don’t agree then unfollow now and hold on to your bull s**t dreams!!’

A third tweeted: “I really can’t see Brendan Rodgers surviving six defeats in a row, especially not the way it happened. Defensively chaotic.

‘Good for the future, but it’s not enough. Trust is at an all-time low. These are not bad players. I still firmly believe in that.’