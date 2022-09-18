Furious Juventus fans get #AllegriOut to No 1 trend on Twitter after shock defeat to Monza.

Juventus fans have taken to social media to vent their anger at current boss Massimiliano Allegri and demand he be removed as manager – with Thomas Tuchel the man they want to replace him.

Sunday’s 1-0 defeat at Monza means Juve are now without a win in five games, and it comes on the back of the disastrous Champions League defeat to Benfica in midweek.

Allegri watched from the stands following his sending off in last week’s dramatic draw with Salernitana and was unable to prevent his side’s latest defeat as Monza claimed their first win of the season.

Massimiliano Allegri is facing a huge backlash from Juventus fans who want him replaced

Juventus players trudge off the pitch after their humiliating defeat to bottom-placed Monza

This means Juventus have only won two games in Serie A so far this season and are currently 8th in the table.

Following the latest debacle, fans took to Twitter to lambast the 55-year-old, creating the hashtag #AllegriOut and making it the number one trend in Italy.

Many fans questioned how the Italian can remain in charge of the Turin club, with one fan stating ‘Another pathetic performance from Max’ pazza Juve. Even before the red, just a terrible show. I don’t see how Allegri keeps his job’.

Fans take to Twitter to demand Massimiliano Allegri be removed as Juventus coach

Another fan said that Allegri should be so ashamed of the Monza defeat that he should not be sacked but resign himself. They said: ‘I would be embarrassed if a side like Monza overpowered me, especially by that margin.

This sentiment was echoed by another post which criticized the Juve team as a whole by saying that “Juventus are a disgrace of a team.” Allegri has to go.’

With Allegri in the firing line, the man fans are looking to to save their season has recently sacked former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel is Juventus fans’ number one choice to replace Massimiliano Allegri as boss

One post called out the German boss as he bemoaned the current regime at Juve, saying: ‘Allegri will be out next week, he’s completely passed it and Juve have fallen behind because of it. Tuchel to the rescue.’

That call was echoed by another tweet expecting Tuchel to make an immediate impact in Serie A, saying that ‘It will be profound to see Tuchel replace Allegri and absolutely bulldoze Serie A’.

Fans won’t be satisfied with some of the facts about Allegri’s reign either, with journalist Carlo Garganese tweeting the bare facts about his spell responsible for his worst points per game. game relationship for 31 years.

The facts about Massimiliano Allegri’s reign are not pleasant to read for the current Juve regular

Allergy had to watch from the stands after his red card in Juve’s 2-2 draw against Salernitana

The current mood is a far cry from the five Serie A titles Allegri won with the club from 2014-2019. He also won four Coppa Italia’s and took the club to two Champions League finals.

However, this season has seen just two wins in 13 games, including back-to-back losses in their opening Champions League groups.

As well as Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino and Zinedine Zidane have also been linked as possible names to take charge should Allegri face the sack.