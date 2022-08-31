Furious JK Rowling slams Twitter user over ‘fake and defamatory tweet’ claiming to be written by her

JK Rowling today threatened a Twitter user with legal action after they shared a false and defamatory tweet claiming the Harry Potter author said people should “live in a closet.”

The 57-year-old author shared a screenshot of an edited image posted online that showed a rainbow-colored tattoo that read “No one should live in a closet.”

The fake tweet, which has been circulating online since 2020 and has been altered to look like it was written by Rowling, replied: “Yeah, they should.”

Kathryn Brightbill, a policy analyst based in Florida, US, shared the image again last night with her 11,000 followers online. It had been liked more than 7,800 times and remained on her Twitter feed more than 18 hours after she first published it.

An enraged Rowling today threatened Ms Brightbill with legal action, refuting claims she shared the tweet. The author also clarified that the fake message was originally created after she reposted a now-deleted tweet containing a typo.

She tweeted today: “This fake tweet was created when I deleted and then reposted a completely different tweet with a typo. The creator claimed this which I deleted. I ask you to remove this defamatory claim and acknowledge the truth.

“My lawyers would also love to know the identity of your ‘real’ friend who ‘screened’ it himself.

“Since this Tweet never got off my account, she can’t have captured it in the form it appears here.”

The author’s opinion on transgender rights has criticized her from some quarters

The fake image, which shows rainbow-colored glasses in the style of Harry Potter’s, uses the Lumos font, which is closely associated with the wizarding world that Rowling created.

Brightbill shared the faked image online, tweeting last night: “#IcantstandJKRowling because so many people are claiming otherwise this is a real tweet and is deleting her, which was supposedly meant to be tweeted on an alt [alternate account].

“My copy of the screenshot was taken by someone I know IRL who had notifications turned on and took a screenshot of it himself.”

Hundreds of Twitter users then accused Rowling of homophobia after the fake tweet was republished

Rowling has been repeatedly targeted by trolls after she made critical comments about the transgender lobby, including protesters who lined her house with placards after her address was posted online last year.

Police also investigated a bomb threat against the author after a trans activist urged Twitter users to send a bomb to her home.

The offensive tweet contained a photo of Harry Potter’s creator, her family’s address, an image of a pipe bomb, and the cover of a bomb-making manual.

It comes just days after Rowling received death threats online from an extremist, as she warned that social media is “a gift to people who want to behave maliciously.”

Speaking to Graham Norton on his Virgin Radio show earlier this week, she said: ‘Social media can be a lot of fun and I love the pub argument aspect of it.

Rowling has been repeatedly targeted by trolls after making critical comments about the transgender lobby – including protesters who stood outside her house with placards

‘That can be fun to do. But there is no doubt that social media is a gift to those who want to behave maliciously.”

And on whether there’s anything that can be done to prevent online trolling, she added: “I guess on some level I’m not sure I can do it.

“I’m not sure if anyone can. I try to behave online the way I would like others to behave. I would never want… Of course I never threatened anyone, and I certainly wouldn’t want anyone to go to their houses or anything like that.’

She added that she had reported the apparent threat from an Islamist extremist for her support for novelist Salman Rushdie on Twitter, before posting a screenshot of the response saying, “These are your guidelines, right? “Violence: you cannot threaten violence against an individual or a group of people. We also prohibit the glorification of violence… “Terrorism/violent extremism: you cannot threaten or promote terrorism”…’

In an apparent attempt to get Aziz to boot from Twitter, Rowling later posted, “@TwitterSupport any chance of some support?”.

Rowling has also spoken out about cancellation culture in the past amid claims she’s been “cancelled” by younger generations, but in a rare interview she said she “didn’t want to be a part of” The Return To Hogwarts reunion.

Pictured: JK Rowling with young stars from Harry Potter. The author has often tweeted critically about the use of inclusive language and spaces, most notably retweeting a post referring to “menstruating people”

The author has often tweeted critically about the use of inclusive language and spaces, most memorable retweeting a post referring to “menstruating people” adding, “I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me. wumben? Wimp? Woomud?’

Transgender activists say Ms Rowling’s views are discriminatory and fail to recognize the difficulties transgender and non-binary people face, but some feminists argue that it is vital to preserve same-sex spaces to protect vulnerable women.

Ms Rowling has also been criticized for claims she made in an effort to defend herself in 2020, including the claim that only people who are “privileged or lucky enough to never have been confronted with male violence” support inclusive spaces.

She said: “I stand with the brave women and men, gay, straight and trans, who stand up for freedom of speech and thought, and for the rights and safety of some of the most vulnerable in our society: young gay children, vulnerable teenagers and women who depend on and want to maintain their sex spaces.

Polls show that those women are in the vast majority, and only those who are privileged or lucky enough to have never experienced male violence or sexual assault, and who have never bothered to educate themselves about how often it occurs.’