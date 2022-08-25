Furious Ian Botham blasts ‘self-righteous’ hunt saboteurs

Cricket legend Ian Botham has furiously accused ‘self-righteous’ saboteurs of disrupting legal rural activities after masked anti-hunting activists blocked the pear’s grouse shooting spree during an hour-long standoff.

‘Beefy’ was part of a legal shoot in Snailsden Moor in the Peak District last week that was eventually halted after saboteurs disrupted the party, sitting in front of the former all-rounder’s 4×4 as part of a series of actions to disrupt the start of the season.

Police were called to the scene, who saw a prolonged standoff between the shooting and protesters, with a man in his 50s arrested on suspicion of carrying a newspaper article.

Lord Botham has now claimed that anti-hunting sabs ‘do not have the intellectual and social skills necessary to convince’.

He wrote in The Telegraph: ‘What makes them all the more tragic is that they are so self-absorbed that they can’t see that true animal welfare involves complex choices.

“The fox they rescue today can decapitate a dozen chickens tonight—and eat none of them. Likewise, the gamekeepers are the only thing that stands in the way of predators that destroy rare birds.

“The moors I walk on are rich in curlews, merlins, short-eared owls and golden plover because their predators are under control.”

Lord Ian Botham (pictured left, behind the wheel of his 4×4) was on a grouse shoot with friends in the Peak District when masked saboteurs arrived

The group of anti-hunting activists disrupted the expedition and blocked the movement of vehicles on August 16. The photo shows saboteurs standing in front of the vehicles of the shooting

Lord Botham is a staunch supporter of game shooting and says it adds a lot to the rural economy. Here he is pictured with a rifle and earmuffs in his ear while shooting

The shooting was eventually called off, with an unnamed saboteur telling The Sun: ‘One of our team is a huge cricket fan and he recognized Beefy right away.

“We were surprised to see someone famous, it was a privilege for us, crisp sabers to meet someone in the public eye – but he was very annoyed and didn’t seem happy to see us.”

The protesters were from the Hunt Saboteurs Association – an organization that purposefully wants to disrupt and block rural activities such as trail hunting and shooting grouse.

On its website, the organization crowed: ‘Lord Ian ‘Beefy’ Botham is one of many grouse to go home empty-sacked tonight as sabs continue their rolling action across the north of England.

“Botham’s Peak District shoot was localized in the nick of time. A line of “knockers” — who use flags and whistles to startle terrified birds at the cannons — gathered, so brave sabers took to the moor to place themselves between the grouse and the cannons.

“With the knockers completely outwitted, the gunmen wisely returned to their box. From here a stalemate ensued before the entire shooting retreated from the moor.’

Lord Botham is a well-known advocate of game shooting, as well as angling.

The Ashes legend has previously called game shooting vital to the rural economy and moorland conservation, and denounced attempts to ban it.

The Hunt Saboteurs Association boasted that Lord Botham was ‘one of many grouse who will go home with an empty bag tonight’

Police were eventually called to the scene, with reports that one man was arrested on the spot

In 2021 Lord Botham told The Telegraph: ‘The shooting haters have made a strategic mistake in thinking they could turn the sector into a Mark II fox hunt.

‘With the fox hunt, Marie Antoinette’s view of the countryside won the day – the public preferred to pretend that foxes didn’t slaughter countless birds day and night.

“Game shooting is different. It brings together broad communities to reap the harvest from the air.

‘For some, photography is just a hobby. But for thousands it is their livelihood – as gamekeepers, hoteliers and taxi drivers.’

He argued with Chris Packham and demanded he be fired in 2020 after accusing the BBC Springwatch presenter of wanting to ban game shooting.

In response to the news that ‘Beefy’s’ shoot was disrupted by the sabs last week, Packham tweeted: ‘Oh my, what a shame, next… More top work from @HuntSabs.’

BBC Springwatch presenter Chris Packham, who has previously called for Lord Botham to be fired, had his say on the sabotaging actions on Twitter

A Countryside Alliance spokesperson lashed out at the saboteurs, saying: “The start of the grouse season should be a time of celebration in our highlands, bringing together rural communities for whom it is so important, both socially and economically and for many moorland shootings.” . on the 12th that was the case.

“Saboteurs have a complete disregard for the life and rights of others.

Regardless of whether anyone disagrees with an activity, they have no right to take the law into their own hands to avoid a perfectly legal pursuit.

“It’s horrifying to watch Chris Packham hunt down this masked band of crooks.

Surely the BBC cannot ignore the fact that one of its presenters is publicly supporting and encouraging criminal actions by others, and this is something we will take up with the Corporation in the strongest possible terms.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘On Tuesday 16 August officers were called shortly before 9.30am following a protest at the Winscar Reservoir in Barnsley.

“Vehicles were not allowed to leave the site for a while. The protest group later dispersed.

“A man in his fifties has been arrested for possession of a knife article. He’s still under investigation.’