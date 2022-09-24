Furious footy fans smash Channel 7 because they can’t watch the grand final Geelong Sydney MCG

<!–

AFL fans trying to access the biggest day in football have been locked out of the 2022 grand final because Channel 7 will not stream the decider through digital services.

Furious supporters hoping to use digital platform 7Plus to watch the decider between the Sydney Swans and Geelong Cats were cut off during the pre-game entertainment show by megastar Robbie Williams.

Instead, they were treated to a best-of collection of clips from Border Force Australia.

“If only I could actually watch it instead of Border Security (using 7Plus on my Google TV). Worked perfectly fine until the end of the warm-up. Very frustrating,” wrote an AFL fan named April.

This is despite Channel 7 clearly stating on their 7Plus website that the grand final would be available via the streaming service.

Both the desktop version (top) and the mobile version blocked access to the AFL Grand Final

‘Looking for the footwear? The AFL Grand Final is LIVE now on 7plus via selected connected TVs. You can also watch the AFL Grand Final live on Seven’s free-to-air broadcast on Channel 7 and 7HD. Find out more’, read a message on the 7Plus website.

‘You can watch the AFL Grand Final on the following devices: Telstra TV, Samsung Tizen (2016 and newer), Fetch TV, Apple TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Android TV / Google TV / Amazon Firestick and LG TV.’

AFL fans are venting their frustrations about not being able to access the grand final on the 7Plus app

‘Um. Trying to watch the AFL Grand Final will take you to a 5 hour Border Force marathon,’ tweeted Tom Engelhardt.

Daily Mail Australia tried to access the grand final using an Android smart TV, Samsung Galaxy Android device, multiple PCs and two different iPads and could get nothing but Border Force Australia.

The decision to shut out digital users from the grand final has angered many and many viewers have been unable to access the free network to watch the big game.

‘The fact that I can’t stream the AFL Grand Final on @7plus @7AFL in 2022 is a disgrace. It’s apparently meant to work on my Android TV, but it doesn’t. So now I’m going to look for a pirated stream because broadcast rights in this country are stupid and bad for consumers,’ tweeted Chad Ryan.

“What a mess, it doesn’t work on the 7plus app on any of our Android TVs, 6 month old Android phones or Apple TV…. Seriously 7,” tweeted Ross Thomas.