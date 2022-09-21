Furious farmer blasts eco mob Just Stop Oil activists for leaving plastic rubbish on his land

<!–

Campaigners from the radical eco-campaign group Just Stop Oil have been accused of ‘hypocrisy at its finest’ after destroying a farmer’s hedge with ‘polluting’ plastic waste.

Charles Goadby was furious when he found piles of sleeping bags, plastic bottles, plastic chairs and plastic bags full of rubbish left on his land by protesters trying to tunnel under a road at the Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire.

The farmer raved about the ‘absolute mess’ left behind by the group, known for stunts like blocking roads, vandalizing gas stations and locking themselves to goal posts at Premier League games.

The piles of plastic waste also raised eyebrows, as plastic is made with fossil fuels such as oil and natural gas – which, according to Just Stop Oil, “kill us.”

In a video shared online, Mr Goadby said: ‘All this has been left here by the Just Stop Oil campaigners.

‘So what I want to know from someone senior at Just Stop Oil – how can you justify this?

‘People are dumping rubbish all over our British countryside, polluting it, destroying our countryside and endangering our wildlife with waste. How can you justify this and tell me this is acceptable?’

The group was immediately accused of hypocrisy by social media users.

Mr Goadby also pointed to several tunnel entrances that had been filled with concrete by authorities to prevent activists from tunneling under the road.

In April, the group boasted that four people had been involved in occupying two tunnels near the Kingsbury oil terminal, blocking access to the site.

Just Stop Oil tells MailOnline: ‘The farmer is rightly angry, Just Stop Oil is sorry that the site has not been cleaned up, this is now being organised.

“The area should have been cleaned up so that the land, people and wildlife are protected.”

