Outraged fans SLAM Gary Neville for pre-match optimism ahead of Manchester derby

Fans online have criticized Gary Neville for his optimism ahead of the Manchester derby as City ripped apart their rivals United in the first half.

In a video posted to his Twitter, Neville claimed that Pep Guardiola’s squad ‘came ready’ after seeing both teams’ team sheets before kick-off.

But after Erik ten Hag’s side conceded four goals following a dominant display in the hosts’ first half, fans have been quick to scold Neville for his wild claims.

Gary Neville (L) claimed Manchester City ‘came off’ in their local derby with United

City rioted in the first half of the game and were quick to fool Neville’s comments

In his Twitter video, Neville says: ‘Well, I just saw the teams here at the Etihad and this is all being done! They are ready.’ The camera turns to show former City player Micah Richards.

“Don’t count your chickens Gary,” Micah warns. “My chickens are numbered,” says the United legend.

After City quickly dismissed Neville’s prediction as they took a 4-0 lead at half-time with them, fans complained to the pundit for his bold claims.

One fan wrote: ‘Gary Neville before the start of the game – City getting ready… Just like your punditry… no blooming clue’.

Another mentioned his pre-match expertise, saying, ‘Gary Neville before the game started, ‘United will be very into this because it’s gone, they’d go against the city with both wide players”, before giving some added smiling emojis.

“Is there a bigger jinx in world football than Gary Neville?” asked one fan, suggesting the pundit may have been responsible for the result.

Fans criticized the former United fullback for his optimism ahead of the match on social media

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick in the match as City rode to victory against their rivals

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Pep Guardiola’s side early on before a quick punch from Erling Haaland put City in cruise control.

Foden then got his second thanks to Haaland for capping off a brilliant first half for City, resulting in hordes of United supporters taking to the exit and on social media.

The duo got back on the scoresheet in the second half to claim hat-tricks as United’s Antony scored a consolation for the visitors.