Furious fans lash out at NRLW player Caitlin Moran’s suspension for calling the Queen a ‘dog’

Panthers winger, 21, found guilty of assault but allowed to play in NRL finals

After the suspension was confirmed, some asked how Taylan May wasn’t banned

Outraged footy fans have taken to social media to express their frustration after NRLW star Caitlin Moran was suspended for an outrageous social media post about the Queen.

Newcastle Knights player banned for one match after writing: ‘Have a good damn day today, Uncle Luke’ [country singer Luke Coombs] announces his tour, and this stupid dog [Queen Elizabeth] dies. Happy f***ing Friday’ on the day of Her Majesty’s death.

The former Jillaroos back, 25, is the first female player in NRLW history to be banned for an off-field issue.

The native star was also given a conditional fine of 25 percent of her wages and will receive education and training on the proper use of social media.

Moran eventually deleted her Instagram post, but the NRL Integrity Unit got screenshots of the slur

Given the long list of nasty off-field incidents involving NRL players, many felt Moran’s punishment was excessive and reeked of double standards, especially in light of Penrith star Taylan May being allowed to delay a suspension that brought him after he was found guilty of assault.

“I’m so sick of Australia expecting Indigenous people to be diplomatic, polite and quiet. A few harsh words are far from what the queen earned from the natives,” one wrote.

“If Caitlin Moran’s behavior off the field warrants a (totally ridiculous and unsolicited) suspension, can’t it be postponed until next year so as not to f**k with the Knights season or are we just offering that advantage to the Penrith boys when they assault someone in the pub?’ Lavender Baj tweeted.

“If I got a dollar for every ‘reprehensible’ thing a male player has done in the NRL in the last 12 months I could pay Caitlin Moran’s fine myself,” another tweeted.

Fans also criticized radio star Ray Hadley for calling Moran’s post “perhaps the most reprehensible thing I’ve ever seen related to rugby league.”

Ray Hadley thinks Caitlin Moran is naming the Queen, the most reprehensible thing associated with NRL. Hmmm… Excuse me? Aren’t the male players who raped women, beat up people, tried for child abuse? nope. The native woman who said something mean,” one tweeted.

Another stated: ‘Not to mention the NRL players who have been done for domestic and family violence or habitual assault…or drug charges. Anyway, let’s target and punish an Aboriginal woman who comments on the injustice she has faced since the invasion.”

Calling Caitlin Moran’s Instagram post the most reprehensible you’ve ever seen in relation to rugby league when Chris Dawson was convicted of murdering his wife just a few weeks ago is quite something,” wrote another fed up fan.

Radio identity Ray Hadley labeled Moran’s social media post as the ‘most reprehensible thing associated with the NRL’, sparking online anger

Panthers winger Taylan May was recently found guilty of assault but was allowed to play in NRL final

The alleged double standards at NRL HQ have been called into question, especially after Panthers star Taylan May was recently found guilty of assault in a Queensland court – but was bizarrely cleared to play in the NRL final series.

A footy fan pointed out how NRL players have been ‘prepared’ for domestic violence and drug charges – before questioning why when an Indigenous woman makes a comment, there is swift punishment

Caitlin Moran is getting 25% of her paycheck for naming old lady while the likes of Matt Lodge, Zane Musgrove and Jack DeBelin are running out every week. Sick of this shit. — Dom Sullivan (@domsullivan18) September 13, 2022

As some old white rugby league journalists comment on Caitlin Moran (disagree with what she did), you’d think she’s been charged with domestic violence, assault, or filming unauthorized sexual encounters, as male players still in our game — Picastonic (@hf2_0_2_) September 13, 2022

May will serve his two-game suspension in early 2023.

The NRL said Moran’s comments were unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.

“Rugby league is an inclusive game and has a proud and strong relationship with many communities,” the statement said.

“Regardless of personal views, all players and officials must adhere to the professional standards expected of them and on this occasion the player’s public comments have caused damage to the game.”

Moran was not named by the Knights for their final round clash with St George Illawarra.

The 25-year-old has until next Tuesday to decide whether to accept the penalty.