Furious ex-Palace staff slam Netflix for using footage of Katie Price

A former royal staffer criticized Netflix for “inventing” scenes of the Sussexes hounded by the media in its documentary trailers, but the couple’s allies insisted the archival clips “tell a story” and are “not intended to be”. literal’.

In Harry & Meghan’s teasers, Prince Harry, 38, claims he and Meghan were leaked and planted stories supporting the ‘hierarchy’ of the royal family, as one duchess tearfully puts it: “I realized that They will never protect.” your’.

The trailers included several clips that were meant to show the Sussexes being hassled by photographers, but actually showed different events entirely, including a Harry Potter premiere and Katie Price arriving at court in Crawley.

Pointing to the images, a former staff member said The times: ‘She never faced scenes where she was harassed because we did a lot to protect her… so they had to make them up.’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at the Ripple of Hope Awards in New York last night where they received a ‘human rights’ award

However, a source close to the Sussexes insisted that the use of stock footage was “standard practice”, adding to the Telegraph: ‘You use archive images to tell a story. It’s not meant to be literal in a trailer. The source added that the Sussexes had no editorial control over the trailers.

Harry said in the second trailer: ‘Nobody knows the whole truth. We know the whole truth.

But the former employee said today: “They always use vague terms ‘the truth’, ‘my truth’, but nothing concrete is said.”

Instead, Meghan, 41, uses allies such as journalist Omid Scobie, who was briefed by royal officials on the Duchess’s orders while writing her book Finding Freedom, to present her allegations that the royal house was racist, she believes. the fountain.

The former staffer, who claims to have been bullied by Meghan, has also called for the Palace to take a stand and release courtiers from their confidentiality agreements so they can speak publicly and “reject their lies.”

The first three episodes of the Meghan and Harry docuseries will cover their love story and the allegations members of the royal household reported to the media against them, it was reported today.

This image, which was used in the trailer, showed photographers outside a Harry Potter premiere.

In this image, a group of photographers surround former Trump attorney Michael Cohen as he heads to prison in New York.

Volume one of the series, out tomorrow, will also detail the Sussexes’ difficult relationship with the media, the suggestion that the Palace did not support them and claims that the Duchess was the victim of racism.

A second three-episode installment to be released the following Thursday will cover their decision to step down as royals and their new life in California, according to The Times.

Royal sources have insisted it was “absolutely wrong” to suggest the couple had been reported against, insisting “unprecedented steps” had been taken to support them.

A source told the Telegraph that royal staff were instead “doing their best to work with them”.

They added that he was “non-stop on their behalf” when it came to defending them from the negative stories, which started when rumors surfaced about the couple’s behavior towards staff.

Prince Harry, 38, claims he and Meghan were leaked and planted stories supporting the “hierarchy” of the royal family. In the photo: Buckingham Palace

The couple – professed eco-warriors – arrived at the event in a convoy of three trucks, accompanied by five security guards who helped them out of their vehicle, after arriving by private jet.

RFK’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, revealed last month that she had chosen to honor Harry and Meghan for taking a “heroic” stance against “structural racism”.

Another said the narrative comparing Meghan to Kate was ‘manufactured’ out of difference between how they were treated by the press.

It is unclear if the series will address allegations that the Duchess bullied staff.

The claims were investigated in a report, which Buckingham Palace refused to release, and Meghan has denied the allegations.

The palace said it will not respond to any claims made in the series’ trailers and is concentrating on the royal family’s scheduled engagements this week.

It did not respond to the request to lift confidentiality agreements made with staff or former employees.

Last night, Harry and Meghan accepted an ‘anti-racism’ award at the Ripple of Hope gala in New York City.

The couple attended the gala, an event for which tickets sold for up to $1 million each, to accept a human rights award from the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Foundation, an award that features Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton among its former recipients. .

As Meghan and Harry made an appearance in New York, the Royal Family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, threatened to ‘out-do’ them at a reception at Buckingham Palace, which took place just hours earlier.

The Princess of Wales wore a red lace Jenny Packham gown with the Lotus Flower tiara she has worn on previous occasions

King Carlos III and Queen Consort Camila arrive at the palace for tonight’s reception.

While the Monarchy has no doubt been shaken by the release of the couple’s second Netflix trailer, the royals proved tonight that the show will go on, even in the face of incoming attacks from the Sussexes, when they put on a dazzling display. at your own event.

King Charles and Queen Camilla were joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales at Buckingham Palace, where they attended the annual white-tie diplomatic corps reception.

Camilla, 75, looked stunning in an Anna Valentine gown complete with the Queen’s much-loved sapphire and diamond tiara with its matching necklace.

The Prince and Princess of Wales looked lovelier than ever in behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps at this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.

The image emerged days after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a series of ultra-personal unseen images in the first trailer for their Netflix documentary.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales wore a red lace Jenny Packham gown with the lotus flower tiara she has worn on previous occasions.

She had her GCVO and Royal Family orders pinned to her dress and sported a pair of Queen Elizabeth diamond earrings.

Tuesday night’s event came after the Prince and Princess of Wales looked love-struck in behind-the-scenes Instagram snaps taken at this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston.

The royal couple, both in their 40s, appeared to channel Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently shared intimate photos in the explosive trailer ahead of their documentary later this week, into black-and-white theatrical shots.

Sharing the carousel on their real Instagram account, the couple (pictured) wrote: “Celebrating brilliant solutions and the inspiring people behind them!”