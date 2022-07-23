Furious Everton supporters protest against owner Farhad Moshiri outside Goodison Park

Everton fans gathered outside Goodison Park on Saturday to protest the club’s chiefs.

Toffees fan group The 27 Campaign has been doggedly criticizing owner Farhad Moshiri all summer, requesting that he be removed from the board in an effort to start a new chapter.

Several supporters gathered outside the stadium holding banners that read ‘No standard, no optimism’, dissatisfied with the current state of the club.

The Merseyside club narrowly escaped relegation to the Championship, finishing just four points above the drop zone at the end of the season.

Everton have since sold star player Richarlison to Spurs for £60million and the money has yet to be reinvested in a replacement, despite defender James Tarkowski getting a free deal.

To make matters worse, Frank Lampard’s troops were beaten 4-0 by Minnesota on Thursday, marking an unsettling end to their pre-season tour of the US.

The 27 campaign said on Twitter: ‘Thank you to all the blues who attended the protest today!

“The condition of the club as a result of mismanagement is unacceptable. It’s time for a change!’

Lampard’s side will bid for their first win and goal of the summer when Everton face Championship club Blackpool on Sunday.