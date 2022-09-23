Furious England fans turn on Gareth Southgate as England slump to defeat to Italy

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

England fans have not held back in their criticism of Gareth Southgate following tonight’s 1-0 loss to Italy.

The Three Lions are now winless in their last five matches, the longest drought in eight years.

It comes at a bad time for Southgate, with England to play just one more game before the World Cup in Qatar this winter.

“Really don’t understand how Southgate continues as England manager ahead of this WC,” one fan tweeted. ‘Ultra defensive and we’ve been found out massively. A bold move by the FA is needed or we will go back to our old ways of being knocked out in the round of 16.’

Others thought the loss ‘summed up Southgate’ and was ‘so boring compared to the Lionesses!’

More to follow.