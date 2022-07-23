Furious Craig Bellamy insists Storm’s slump is NOT his fault and points the finger at his players

Craig Bellamy has challenged his players to dig himself out of a hole after Melbourne suffered a fourth consecutive defeat for the first time in seven years.

The injury-ridden Storm lost 24-12 at South Sydney’s Accor Stadium and has fallen to fifth on the ladder ahead of a very difficult final part of the season.

Four of Melbourne’s six remaining games are against teams currently in the top eight, including top of the ladder Penrith and fourth-seeded Brisbane.

Asked if he felt the Storm could change things, Bellamy replied: “The only way we can make it happen is by working hard and, with all due respect, it’s up to the players to make that decision.” to take.’

The four-time Premiership-winning coach admitted there were some positives from the performance against the Rabbitohs, but lamented his team’s inability to patch up the mistakes that have crept into their game of late.

“We had some good parts of our game tonight, but we keep making mistakes,” he said.

“There were some good efforts tonight, but there are things you can’t get away with at this level. We’re just trying to play better than we’ve done in the past few weeks.”

Souths’ win – their first win over Melbourne since 2018 – was inspired by the try scores of winger Alex Johnston, who completed a brace on either side of half-time and now has 13 tries in his last six games.

The Papua New Guinea international brought his career attempt count to 157 and is one score away from entering the top 10 tryscorers in the history of the game in Australia.

Keaon Koloamatangi, Jaxson Paulo and Lachlan Ilias all joined Johnston crossing the whitewash as Souths recorded their fourth straight win and moved up to sixth.

Koloamatangi got the Rabbitohs rolling with a first try and as hard as Melbourne tried, they quickly became the architects of their own demise by coughing up the ball on a soggy Sydney night.

Nelson Asofa-Solomona, Harry Grant and Alec MacDonald were all guilty of clumsy handling of the ball and television cameras captured Bellamy in his coach’s box in a state of rage.

Other than a few clever kicks, the Storm halves of Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes failed to find their groove.

Johnston scored his first after teaming up with Latrell Mitchell and the only time the Souths defense conceded in the first half, center Marion Seve got the Storm on the board.

Seve galloped past Cody Walker from a scrum play and scored from 50 yards to narrow the Bunnies’ halftime to 10-6.

After the break, Mitchell set up Johnston in almost identical fashion before Ilias backed off a fizzy Koloamatangi to pen down.

Mitchell had a quiet night by his standards, but the fullback almost made it to the game of the season when Souths were deep in their own territory with zero tackle and he kicked over the top for Johnston to chase.

Johnston beat all Storm players to the ball and chopped forward, but fiddled in the in-goal.

Paulo extended Souths’ lead shortly afterwards, while Dean Ieremia offered Melbourne’s only reaction with just over 20 minutes to go.

The Storm was unable to push the Rabbitohs too late and their discipline and lack of creative spark will worry Bellamy.