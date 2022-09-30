Furious conscripts turn on commander: Top officer ‘beaten after saying ‘you are all cannon fodder”

A top Russian officer reportedly had his face smashed during a brawl with angry conscripts after telling them their lives would be thrown away on the front lines in Ukraine.

The mobilized recruits turned on the Russian lieutenant colonel after he bluntly said, ‘You are all cannon fodder, you face slaughter.’

The senior officer had his face ‘smashed’ and facial bones broken in a brawl in which ‘every one of them was drunk’, reports say.

Many of the reservists – among hundreds of thousands thrown into the war under a Vladimir Putin decree – were left distraught after being told they would die at the front.

However, the commander was probably correct in saying that the Putin call-up will lead to the mass death of untrained reservists sent to the front.

It is just the latest tale of chaos, fighting and drunkenness among newly mobilized Russian conscripts, with reports that many have been sent to the front lines with little or no training while being told to buy their own supplies and equipment.

A top Russian officer reportedly had his face smashed during a brawl with furious conscripts after telling them their lives would be thrown away on the front line in Ukraine – MailOnline was unable to confirm whether these images capture the moment

The fight took place at the Rubin Palace of Sports in Moscow in the Russian city of Penza, where the men have been stationed in a temporary barracks before being sent to fight in Ukraine

After a counteroffensive from Ukraine this month dealt Moscow forces major setbacks on the battlefield, Putin called up 300,000 reservists to join the fight

Russian officers – often conscripts themselves – have advised new recruits to bring their own sleeping bags, tourniquets, medicine and rolling mats.

A video shows a punch, but it’s not clear if it was the fight where the officer was hit in the face or just another fight among disgruntled grunts.

The recruits turned to the top brass at the Rubin Palace of Sports in the Russian city of Penza, where the men have been stationed in a temporary barracks before being sent to fight in Ukraine.

Later reports said the unnamed lieutenant colonel’s face was ‘all smashed up’ with broken bones.

The brother of one appointee said: ‘My brother just sent me a message.

‘There was a lieutenant colonel who went among [the newly-mobilised]and tells them: ‘You are all cannon fodder, you face slaughter’.

‘There was a fight, the colonel’s face was smashed.

“They could hardly pull them apart. One person got sick [after the cannon cannon fodder threat].

‘Two ambulances rushed there in an hour. Many people felt sick, many were in tears.

‘One tried to escape, they caught him. It’s a terrible nightmare what’s happening there.

‘There were 1,080 people there now, in Rubin [sports palace]. They end up in knife fights, it’s a complete mess there.

‘They are all drunk. Every single one of them.’

Meanwhile, another piece of footage showed what appeared to be a female quartermaster talking to new recruits and advising them to bring tampons.

A Russian soldier who claims to be in a foxhole in Ukraine says he and his comrade (right) were left without food or water and are being shot at

The hygiene products can be used to plug gunshot wounds and stop bleeding in the absence of medical kit, the woman tells the new recruits.

“They won’t give it to us?” asks one of the new recruits.

‘It’s all our own, boys,’ the woman shouts back. “You will get a uniform and armor, nothing else.”

Yet more videos have emerged showing a newly recruited tank commander who has been told he will deploy to the Kherson front line in just two days without so much as firing a shot on a training range.

More footage captures two troops sitting in a field in Ukraine complaining that they have been abandoned by their commanders without food or water and that they would be better off fighting for the other side.

These are just the latest examples of poor morale and preparation in the Russian ranks after Putin’s army exhausted itself in seven months of war in Ukraine.

In footage posted online, the tank commander says: ‘The officials have told us that there will be no training until we are sent to the conflict zone.

Our commander officially confirmed that we will be sent to Kherson on September 29. Make your own decisions about what to do with it going forward…

‘There has been no training whatsoever – no shooting, no theoretical training… nothing. F***.’

Mark Krutov, a journalist from Radio Free Europe, managed to track down the commander and confirmed that he is at a barracks called Kalininets in Moscow.

The man said he was a night shift worker from Moscow who was sleeping at home when soldiers knocked on his door and ordered him to the front.

Asked to elaborate on his grievances, he replied: ‘Can’t speak now, things have changed drastically, hopefully for the better,’ and went out of touch.

A newly drafted Russian tank commander complains that he and his crew have been told they will deploy to Kherson within two days without receiving any training

Meanwhile, other footage showed two men claiming to be Russian soldiers sitting in a foxhole in a forest, allegedly in Ukraine.

‘Here we are in the forest,’ the man says to the camera as his companion sits behind him.

‘We were just fired upon, they hit us from a few meters away. We were left in the forest… Like cannon fodder sent to the cursed forest.

‘What [are our commanders] playing with this army that just doesn’t work? It’s worse than working in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

‘F***ing f***ers… And none of the bosses of our team are here, they all went together, they were the first to go. Now there are only us ‘entrepreneurs’.

‘There is nothing on our machines, no supplies, no electronics. No binoculars, no thermal cameras, nothing at all. Machine gun and ammunition. And the bayonet. But there is nothing cruel. Here we sit and wait. Let’s see what will happen.

‘At night we sit on the battlefield, in the front line. It’s just across the field. These bastards have left us with no fucking water. No food. Let’s see what happens then.’

In an attempt to solve Russia’s chronic manpower problem, Putin on September 21 ordered what he called the ‘partial mobilization’ of Russian military reserves.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of men have been ordered to military bases, where they have been hastily outfitted and given minimal training before being rushed to the battlefield.