Furious Charles Leclerc admits he can’t keep making mistakes after French Grand Prix crash

Charles Leclerc admits he cannot keep making the mistakes that caused him to crash out of the French Grand Prix on Sunday afternoon.

The Ferrari driver was leading the race when he crashed into the wall at Turn 11, the fastest corner of the Paul Ricard circuit.

The 24-year-old quickly got out of the car as his rivals drove into the pit lane to stop, while rival Max heard Verstappen asking ‘is he okay’ over his radio.

Charles Leclerc crashed during the French Grand Prix on Sunday and was clearly furious afterwards

The Ferrari driver hit the wall at Turn 11 and his car had to be taken off the track

It is the third time this season that Leclerc has crashed while leading a race, and he was clearly furious with himself after the events in the south of France.

“I’m performing at the highest level of my career, but if I keep the mistakes there’s no point,” he said after the incident.

“If we lose the championship by 32 points, I know where they are coming from, but it is unacceptable.

‘I always go through the same process and try to analyse. It’s a mistake and that’s it. He tries to push too much and I lost the rear. It was a very difficult weekend for me, I struggled with the balance of the car.

“I made a mistake at the wrong time.”

Leclerc’s Ferrari team couldn’t believe the French driver had crashed out of a race again

The crash gave Max Verstappen a potentially crucial lead in the drivers’ championship

With Leclerc’s departure from the race, this paved the way for Max Verstappen to win his 27th Grand Prix race and extend his lead at the top of the championship.

The Dutchman finished in first place ahead of Lewis Hamilton and his Mercedes teammate George Russell in third.

The win for Verstappen means Leclerc is now 64 points behind his rival in the F1 championship race.

As Red Bull extend their lead at the top of the contractors’ championship to 82 points after events in France.