Furious bride slams her mother for apparently 'ruining' her dress reveal

A furious bride has slammed her mum as ruthless after she apparently ‘ruined’ her dress reveal on the morning of her wedding.

The bride said she had waited six months to show off her dress to her closest friends, only to have her mother push through the door in front of her, ‘ruining’ the moment.

The British bride, who got married on June 25, 2022, posted a short clip on TikTok last week detailing her anger.

A furious bride has slammed her mum as inconsiderate after she apparently ‘ruined’ her dress reveal on the morning of her wedding

‘Still not over this,’ she captioned the video, which has been viewed over 18.5 million times.

‘When you’ve waited six months to reveal a wedding dress and your mum ruins it.’

People were sympathetic and criticized the older woman for getting in the way and ‘making the moment about her’.

“All I could see in FIRST is how amazing you and the dress are… hopefully it was an innocent mistake, I would be so upset,” one woman said.

‘I learned after my quinceañera, don’t give my mother too much freedom because she will make it about her. Always. You look beautiful, said another.

“Exclude all mothers and mother-in-laws from any behind-the-scenes moments. They ruin it more than the kids do. And they’re the adults,” suggested a third.

Others took the opportunity to complain about the behavior of their own mothers and mothers-in-law on their big day.

“My mother-in-law was late to our wedding, which we didn’t realize until the bridesmaids started walking down the aisle and they had to back out,” said one woman.

‘The same thing happened to me. My mum told my make-up artist and hairdresser not to work on me but on her instead,’ fumed another.

The bride looked so excited to step out in her wedding dress for the first time

“My mom got mad at the photographer because he took more pictures of her than me,” said a third.

Some defended the bride-to-be’s mother, saying she was probably ‘trying to get out of the way’.

“She looks like she was trying to get out and line up to watch with everyone else,” one woman said.

“Poor mom didn’t do it on purpose,” said another.

‘Aww, she looks like she was in a hurry to get out of your place. Unfortunately, it’s one of those “good intentions don’t count moments,” said another.

One woman demanded the bride show the full video – but it backfired as it shows the mother ‘didn’t destroy anything’.

In the full-length video, the bridesmaids stand in another room and the bride has to walk down a short corridor to be seen.

‘Why are you letting your mom catch these balls in the previous video comments?! She didn’t destroy it, one woman said.

The bride said the first video was meant as a joke and the hate her mother is ‘getting online’ doesn’t affect her.

In the full-length video, the bridesmaids cry when they see their friend for the first time.

The bride also admits that her mother paid for most of the wedding and she was thrilled to be able to spend the day with her.

The dress is from Pronovias, similar dresses from the designer store for between $4,000 and $5,000.