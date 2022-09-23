Furious Aussie fans claim they were RIPPED OFF by internet sensation Hasbulla on his tour

Fans in Australia have complained of feeling ‘ripped off’ after a meet-and-greet with internet star Hasbulla Magomedov was over before it started.

The Twitter and TikTok sensation toured Sydney and Melbourne at the end of last month with a tour with the Hour Group.

Ticket prices for the meet-and-greet event were set between $250 and $299 and included a professional photo with the 19-year-old Russian, a poster and a cardboard cutout of him.

But it seems fans got far less than advertised.

“I expected at least a minute or a few minutes where we have some kind of conversation or interaction with Hasbulla,” said a fan named Krimil, who attended the event at Le Montage in Sydnety. Junkie.

“You know, even in the promo videos they said, ‘we’ll hit you, kick you’ like in the cute way that Hasbulla does it.”

“But unfortunately there was nothing of substance. You go up to the stage, it’s about thirty seconds max and you just walk away.’

Hasbulla met South Sydney Rabbitohs players during his visit to Australia last month

Hasbulla has become an internet sensation by spending time with UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov (above) and Alexander Volkanovski

The little teenager has a genetic disorder that has stunted his growth and given him a high-pitched voice.

Hasbulla has become an internet sensation by spending time with UFC stars Khabib Nurmagomedov and Alexander Volkanovski, who defended him after he was attacked on Twitter by former UFC champion Conor McGregor.

However, the event in Sydney did not live up to Hasbulla’s burgeoning reputation.

“I understand from Hasbulla’s perspective that it wasn’t really his fault, it’s more so the people who organized it, who could have made sure that every single person who came on stage had at least one minute,” Krimil added .

Hasbulla toured Australia last month with dates in Sydney and Melbourne

“He literally just sat there. There was no movement. He never said anything.

‘It was horrible, like I don’t expect to pay $250 and then not get anything out of it. I could have just edited a picture with Hasbulla just sitting there with me and it wouldn’t have cost me money.’

His friend Istiak was equally disappointed by the tight security, which prevented fans from taking pictures inside the venue.

“We came to see this little guy, but now you’re just ruining the whole experience for all of us,” Istiak said of the crowded ship. “I understand we couldn’t use our phone to take a picture, but we should be able to shoot from a distance while setting up