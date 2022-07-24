Furious Atletico Madrid fans urge the club NOT to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Atletico Madrid supporters have launched a Twitter campaign begging their club not to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, the absent Manchester United star.

Ronaldo, 37, is looking to leave United after returning for just one season after 12 years last summer. The Portuguese would be desperate to play Champions League football.

A number of clubs have been touted for his signature, including Chelsea earlier in the window, and Atleti is now emerging as the player’s most likely destination if he leaves United.

Cristiano Ronaldo regularly chased Atlético Madrid during his time with city rivals Real

Ronaldo wants to leave Manchester United this summer to play in the Champions League

However, a number of Los Colchoneros supporters have made it clear on social media that they do not want the club to sign Ronaldo.

Using the hashtag ‘Contra CR7’ (to CR7) on Twitter, supporters have tweeted things as dramatic as threatening to cancel their club membership if they sign the former Real Madrid player.

“If this (Ronaldo) comes to my Atleti, I’ll cancel my two subscriptions…. We’re not a shelter to collect scum,” one supporter tweeted.

Hostility between the club and the player, of course, dates back to his wildly successful nine-year stint with city rivals Real Madrid.

At the time, Atleti appeared under Diego Simeone to challenge Real Madrid and Barcelona for league titles and domestic competitions.

However, it was in the Champions League where Real Madrid defeated Atleti in the finals of 2014 and 2016 and defeated them in the semi-finals of the competition in 2017.

Ronaldo typically played an important role in all three of those occasions. He scored the fourth in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win in 2014, removing his top after scoring his penalty in extra time.

He then scored the winning penalty in the shootout at the San Siro in 2016 and in 2017 he scored a hat-trick on the first leg at the Bernabeu.

The Portuguese put in some notable performances against the club, most notably in the Champions League

His haunting of the club didn’t stop there. When he joined Juventus in 2018, Atleti fans may have hoped they’d seen him on his back. It wasn’t supposed to be.

A second-leg hat-trick in that season’s Champions League inflicted further pain on supporters of Madrid’s traditional second club at the hands of the Portuguese.

In fact, expressing their dismay at the idea of ​​the club getting close to a player who had been an arch-rival for so long, fans said they would rather lose than sign the player.

“I’d rather lose with Carlos Martin than win with the Portuguese. Do not be ridiculous!’ a supporter tweeted.

His penalty to make it 4-1 in Lisbon in 2014 sparked the ire of fans after he removed his top – a sign of disrespect, many believed

Another wrote: ‘At the club we would never put brand results, image or economic dividends before sporting or social results. #ContraCR7’.

Other fans simply tweeted a picture of Ronaldo with a cross through his picture next to the now viral hashtag.

While another Atleti loyalist simply wrote: ‘Never on my team. Our values ​​are above your goals.”

Ronaldo, who appears to be trying to take United away before the season starts, is in a difficult position with a number of clubs who have already moved away from his signing.

The Portuguese is ready to make a pay cut to join Atleti. Obviously, the desire for him to join is not reflected by many of the supporters.