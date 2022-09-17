Furious AFL fans lash out at ‘stupid’ footy finals change that is ruining the game

Footy fans have lashed out at the AFL’s “stupid” decision to blast rock music after every goal scored in the MCG during this year’s series finale, saying it ruins the atmosphere at the biggest games of the season.

During Friday night’s big win over Brisbane in Geelong, fans were showered with music after every six-pointer and stoppage of play, with the music from AC/DC and The Killers drowning out the crowd’s reaction.

Brisbane’s Eric Hipwood scores a goal in the Cats v Lions AFL Preliminary Final – the atmosphere was dulled by the constant popping of music

The MCG is known for its frenzied atmosphere, especially during the footy final, which attracts some of the biggest crowds in Australian sport.

Fans expressed their anger at the AFL after the game, saying the noise took the shine off the preliminary final.

“The natural sounds of watching a football match are all but destroyed by the incessant noise and light show after each goal. It must stop. The beauty of watching Aussie Rules included the roar of a crowd, the conversation with friend and foe beside you,” wrote one Richmond supporter.

No one: No one at all: None, not once, in the history of the game: The @AFL: “Let’s play dumb music after every goal so you can’t hear the crowd!” #AFLCatsLions — Andrew Mueller (@andrew_mueller) September 16, 2022

“I’ve been coming to footy all my life. The MCG doesn’t have to play ACDC ‘you shook me all night long’ after a goal in A PRELIMINARY FINAL It’s a first world problem but I’m in the outer one and it’s terrible in every way #aflcatslons,” Age Journalist Peter Ryan tweeted.

‘Stop. To play. Music. Among. f****ng. Goals #AFLCatsLions,” commented one disgruntled fan.

Cheryl Critchley wrote: ‘Why drown out the unique sight and sound of #AFL fans in full flight after a goal?’

Fans continued to urge the AFL to stop playing the music, pointing out that crowd noise is a big part of what makes the MCG’s finale so breathtaking.

Tigers fans pile up the seats at the MCG during the 2019 Grand Final, the last time a big dance was played at the iconic Melbourne Stadium

The Cats thumping victory puts them in their 19th grand final, where they will face either Sydney or Collingwood.

2016 Brownlow medalist Patrick Dangerfield was the best on the ground, finishing with 28 disposals and two goals.

20-year-old Max Holmes went down in the third quarter with a suspected hamstring tear, visibly emotional on the sidelines as it will most likely exclude him from the Premiership game.

Tom Hawkins put in a great performance with the boot, kicking four goals and three behinds.

The MCG lights up purple in memory of the Queen – the stadium blared music at every possible intermission on Friday night, leaving fans frustrated as it took away from the atmosphere of the final

The MCG came under fire in March earlier this year, with fans clamoring over the shocking PA system erratically blaring music, while staff shortages led to queues for food reaching nearly 50 meters.