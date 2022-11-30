Funny things to ask Siri

Siri is Apple’s voice assistant and appears on the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and HomePod. It easily handles things like settings timers and alarms, adding appointments to your calendar, making calls, messaging, playing music or podcasts, and there are tons of lesser-known Siri features you might find helpful. But while Siri has no gender and is neither a person nor a robot, it is meant to have a pleasant personality, and that means it’s supposed to be fun.
Siri can tell jokes if you ask it to, but it also has a lot of fun and witty responses to everyday questions.
In this article, we bring you a list of questions you should ask Siri if you want Siri to give funny answers. It’s worth asking them more than once because many of them have multiple results. And make sure you’ve got the volume turned up to hear the response.
So, read on if you want to hear Siri get sassy, get Siri to rap and beatbox, discover what happens when you ask Siri to sing a song, how to flirt with Siri, calculate what zero divided by zero is, and whether Siri is any good at telling jokes. Here are the funniest things to ask Siri.
We won’t spoil the fun by listing all of Siri’s replies.
To ask Siri a question you need to say “Hey Siri” And then ask your question, although there are rumors that Apple may soon drop the requirement to say “Hey” first.
Unlike Alexa Siri doesn’t have a direct connection to Santa and a message a day, but Apple’s assistant does still have some Christmassy things to say. Just note that after a holiday period has ended, Siri may no longer answer seasonal questions.
Siri has a few different responses to this one, so ask a few times.
There were surprisingly good suggestions here.
Siri has a lot of fun responses to questions about it–including pointing out that it is not a human, a robot, or male or female. There are multiple responses to most of these and they seem to change over the years.
Or you can ask which phone you should buy.
There are lots of fun commands to give Siri, from asking it to do unusual things like beatbox to asking for standard functions in new ways.
IDG
This turns the flashlight on and off, in a nod to Harry Potter (who’d have called a flashlight a torch).
This is the classic “make a computer lose its mind” question from science fiction.
You’ll get a story, but it may not be what you think!
You can also ask Siri to say a tongue twister and you’ll get quite a few different responses.
Let’s move on from small talk and get down to business. Here’s our guide to flirting with Siri. Don’t forget to start each question with “Hey Siri.”
IDG
This really should enable the selfie camera, but alas, it does not.
There used to be some really funny ones, but now Siri seems to only give boringly good advice.
Siri used to be funny about this, but now just wants to call someone for you, or call a ride home so you don’t drive drunk.
Liam was Apple’s robot that disassembled iPhones, before being succeeded by Daisy. But you can still get some funny replies about it.
Well, that progressed quickly…
Siri responses often reference popular movies, TV, books, video games, or music. Here are some examples.
IDG
Siri isn’t a robot, but it still has a pretty good answer for this.
Perhaps Siri will eventually evolve to rival the Scarlett Johansson-voiced AI from that film.
Siri isn’t a Westworld host, but it knows the show.
It’s like Freddie Mercury is on your phone!
Remember when that song was everywhere? Although now that Siri has gained the ability to reply with animal sounds, you may also hear the actual sound a fox makes (hopefully not the one that wakes you up in the night convinced that someone is being murdered!)
While Siri’s responses to a lot of these questions are funny, it can also tell jokes.
IDG
This one is a little different–it waits for you to say “who’s there?”
This gets a number of good responses including, I don’t think you are taking this very seriously.
Siri is quite the philosopher, with enlightening answers to your most troublesome questions.
You can get the same responses if you ask for the “Answer to the Ultimate Question of Life, the Universe, and Everything.”
