Funny moment a tourist gets a scare from the King’s Guard horse in London

A hilarious video captured the moment a tourist got a nasty surprise after standing too close to a Royal Guard horse during a day in London.

The clip, posted to Facebook on Christmas Day, shows two tourists posing for a photo with the black steed at Horse Guards Parade near St James’s Park.

At first, the horse appears calm and the guard maintains a typically serene gaze at the popular tourist attraction and site of the color troop.

The two tourists embrace as they pose with a cheesy smile for the camera next to the royal mount.

The horse suddenly realized the pair was close by and quickly lowered its head to give the unsuspecting man a quick bite.

The cheeky beast manages to sink its teeth into the man’s black jacket for a split second before it screams and jumps in fright.

The watching crowd erupts in laughter, and even the guard, famous for keeping a straight face, can’t resist a smile before returning to his work as normal.

The King’s Life Guard is manned by soldiers from the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in Horse Guards.

Troops have mounted The King’s Life Guard here since King Charles II’s restoration in 1660.

The Household Cavalry, the ‘Monarch’s Guardians’ is a union of the two most important regiments of the British Army: The Life Guards and The Blues & Royals.

Facebook users reacted with amusement to the video. Alison Clark said: ‘Brilliant. Beautiful horse!! She must have thought there were hidden treats.

Meanwhile, Mike Priest commented ‘Absolutely brilliant what a well done team’, and Alan Pickering simply quipped ‘hungry horse’.