Fungus infections cause harm to your whole body

Fungus and bacteria have different cellular structure but both can be harmful to you. Fungus can be anything from mushrooms to the type that causes health issues. Unseen fungus often covers parts of our body. Fungus can grow on us and in us in tight-knit colonies. The good news is that many of them are harmless and there are some necessary for your health. The problems happen when the not so good ones begin to grow.

Difference between bacteria and fungus

Most ecosystems on earth have minute organisms of fungus and bacteria. In this way they are similar but there is one main difference between them and this is their cellular structure. Bacteria are prokaryotic organisms meaning they do not have a nucleus. Fungi have a very well-defined nucleus and are eukaryotic organisms . Both have cell walls but what makes up those walls is different.

Fungi tend to have networks formed from long hollow tubes called hyphae. Inside the tubes is the same substance that makes the exoskeletons of insects called chitin. It forms a strong wall to protect the tubes. This hyphae network starts from the tips and then reaches out. It’s like the branches of a tree. This is the mycelium network. The mycelium make fruiting bodies and other structures rich in reproductive spores.

Bacteria multiply differently. They use a binary fission when parent bacterium divide to make the same sized daughter cells. Fungi reproduce both sexually and asexually by a process of branching fragmentation and budding. Fungi feed off dead material while bacteria are able to manufacture their own food.

What are the types of fungal infections?

There are a number of different fungal infections that occur from the different types of fungi that enter your body.

Aspergillus: These fungi can enter through your mouth or nose when you inhale. They can cause health issues such as fever, cough and wheezing. Sometimes if you have a severe case aspergillus can start to spread to your other organs including your brain, your skin and your bones.

Cryptococcus neoformans: These fungi can be in the soil or in bird droppings. They also enter through your mouth or nostrils and can cause lung infections which may then result in a cough or chest pain.

Histoplasma capsulatum: This fungus is found in eastern and central USA. It is found in soil that contains bird and bat faeces. If you disturbing the spores by digging in this infected soil you may inhale it. Then it can cause flu-like symptoms, body aches, fevers and coughs.

Candida albicans: This fungus is found in all of us and is more commonly known as yeast. This fungus is found on your skin and on mucus membranes. In small amounts, it is harmless to your body. The health problems are a result of the growth of yeast increasing dramatically and can be devastating for your body.

Yeast is controlled by healthy bacteria. The balance can be thrown out by antibiotics medication and also the antibiotics found in some of the meat you eat. The reason antibiotics causes this imbalance is because antibiotics are non selective. This means that they not only kill the bad bacteria but also weaken the good bacteria that keeps the yeast in check. However, not only antibiotics can cause an upset to your healthy bacteria. Some other things that can cause the imbalance are cortisone, certain birth control pills and some other types of drugs.

Sugar, carbohydrates, mouldy foods, fermented foods and vinegar cause loss of balance which multiplies the yeast. You may notice an increase in your cravings for these certain types of foods if you have a yeast overgrowth. High yeast levels produce high toxin levels released into your bloodstream. These toxins have a significant impact on your well-being and cause many health issues. Good health actually begins in your gut. Check out how other foods and sensitivities can affect your gut on this link https://www.wellbeing.com.au/body/health/whats-happening-in-your-gut.html

Symptoms and Remedies

There can be many symptoms when you have a yeast overgrowth some of which include: fatigue, fibromyalgia, athletes’ foot, toenail fungus, fungal infections on your skin or nails, diarrhoea or constipation, dry mouth or bad breath, bloating, joint pain, hair loss, PMS, numbness, headaches, burning eyes, heartburn, hyperactivity, poor concentration or brain fog, autoimmune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, ulcerative colitis or multiple sclerosis. Your may also have mood changes and depression, strong cravings for sugar and refined carbohydrates, seasonal allergies or itchy ears, urinary tract infections or vaginal and/or rectal itching.

However given this list of symptoms it could apply to many other illnesses also and that is why you need to have these symptoms assessed. Do not discard and gloss over them. If you are feeling unwell and have these symptoms on a regular basis visit your natural health practitioner and have them assessed. It could be any number of reasons and a five minute trip to a health food store for vitamins or a handful of pain killers are not the answer. You need to find the cause as well as eliminate the symptoms and begin your journey to better health.

