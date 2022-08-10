Funeral of elderly woman descends into mayhem after ‘uninvited son’ mows mourners down with his car

A grieving family at a funeral for an elderly woman was hit by a car driven by an uninvited relative in a Northern California cemetery on Saturday.

The uninvited participant, who may be the deceased woman’s son, was reportedly fighting with his sister in Rolling Hills Memorial Park at the time of the incident. The son then got into his car and tried to hit his sister. Instead, the unknown man hit another undertaker who suffered injuries.

“It seemed to be a family drama,” a Richmond Police Department spokesman told DailyMail.com. ‘Suspect was hit with a stick… [Then] the suspects get into a car and damage the grave and also damage a water main that flooded the area,” a Richmond Police Department spokesman said.

“He did that to try and hit the person he was fighting with his car and ended up hitting another family member and injuring them.”

The person who was hit by the car was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

Sgt. Richmond Police Department Aaron Pomeroy told reporters the suspect had a stun gun and was beaten by the sister’s boyfriend before getting into his car.

The suspect hit the sister’s boyfriend before fleeing to his car, running over many tombstones, dropping the deceased’s coffin to the floor, hitting a mourner and hitting a water pipe.

The water main burst, flooding the area, including in the empty tomb.

About $20,000 in damage was reported.

The Rolling Hills park director reassured that the incident does not match the cemetery’s activities, Mercury News reported.