Funeral home mother and daughter jailed for selling body parts

The judge ordered that Hess and Koch be sent to prison immediately. Hess’ lawyer said she had been unfairly vilified as a “witch”, a “monster” and a “ghoul”, when instead she was a “broken human being” whose behavior could be attributed to a traumatic brain injury at 18 age. court Hess refused to talk to the judge. Koch told the judge she was sorry and took responsibility for her actions. Nine-year-old Lyric Jones and her mother Teran Christian stand outside the courthouse in Grand Junction, Colorado. They came for the sentencing of Megan Hess and Shirley Koch. Christian’s grandfather Michael Holland was the victim. Credit:The Denver Post/Getty Twenty-six victims described their horror when they discovered what had happened to their loved ones.

“Our dear mother, they chopped her up,” said Erin Smith, selling her shoulders, knees and feet for profit. “We don’t even have a name for such a heinous crime.” Loading Tina Shanon, whose mother was dismembered against her will, told the court: “I have worn many masks to cover up the pain. I will never be okay.” It is illegal in the United States to sell organs such as hearts, kidneys, and tendons for transplant; they must be donated. But the sale of body parts such as heads, arms and spines — which Hess did — for use in research or education is not regulated by federal law. Hess committed crimes, prosecutors said, when she defrauded relatives of the deceased by lying about cremations and dissecting bodies and selling them without permission. The surgical training companies and other firms that purchased Hess’s arms, legs, heads and torsos were unaware that they had been obtained fraudulently, prosecutors said.