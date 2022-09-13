Funeral directors blasted for ‘diabolical’ advert on Queen’s hearse break their silence over gaffe

An undertaker who caused a social media storm after leaving a ‘devilish’ ad on a hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin to Edinburgh has today urged that the offending logo be scraped off as soon as possible.

The large sticker bearing the name of the undertaker William Purves was seen as Her Majesty’s transport left the Royal Scottish Estate of Balmoral, Scotland, on Sunday.

However, by the time the procession arrived in the Scottish capital, the surf had mysteriously been removed.

But millions had followed the monarch’s 175-mile journey through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside on Sky News, as eagle-eyed royalists were quick to vent their anger online at the ‘tacky’ advertisement.

Funeral directors William Purves caused a storm on social media after they left an ad for their company on the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin to Edinburgh

The offending logo was removed during a brief refueling stop at Brechin before the hearse arrived in Edinburgh

“Disgraceful conduct by the undertaker,” one wrote, while the other said, “How on earth could this happen? devilish.’

Now the company behind the gaffe has broken its silence following the intense response on social media.

A spokesman for William Purves stressed that the signage was being removed “as soon as possible” during a brief stop to refuel in Brechin.

“As the procession left Balmoral, we became aware of the negative attention our company was getting in regards to branding and we removed the logo as soon as possible,” reported The Sun.

“We took action as quickly as possible and pride ourselves on being discreet to all our customers.”

The undertaker’s website crashed when hundreds of people visited him after the ad blunder

Dozens of people took to social media to express their outrage at the ‘tacky’ free ads

A William Purves spokesperson insisted that the logo be removed as soon as possible

The company added that it had changed the color of its hearse from silver to black to mark the occasion and that branding was a “common feature” on its vehicles.

But despite “accurate” planning and rehearsals over the years, the company failed to remove the logo from its vehicle – which stood directly in front of Her Majesty’s casket.

“We noticed that attention was diverted during the procession that took place on social media,” said a spokesperson. “We acted at the earliest opportunity.”

The error caused hundreds of people to flock to William Purves’ website, causing it to crash.

The site is now up and running for people to visit. On entering the website it reads: ‘If you place your trust in William Purves, you can expect the highest standards of professionalism, compassionate care and truly distinctive service.

A spokesman for William Purves told MailOnline earlier this week: “It was a heavily rehearsed and carefully planned event involving all parties, including the hearse and undertakers under the authority of the Lord Chamberlains.

“We got a lot of attention as soon as the hearse left Balmoral and we took the first opportunity to focus attention on Her Majesty – it’s not about us, it’s about Her Majesty.”

Mourners queued all night in Edinburgh to pay their respects to the Queen

Her Majesty’s casket is expected to arrive in London at approximately 7pm tonight where it will spend the night at Buckingham Palace

Last night thousands of tearful mourners queued all night to pay their respects at Her Majesty’s coffin in Edinburgh.

Retirees slept on benches, others slept on camping chairs or even sat on sidewalks or chose not to sleep at all to be with those who entered St Giles’ Cathedral before being taken to Buckingham Palace later in the evening.

A man in line from Edinburgh this morning said: ‘If she could make 70 years, I could do 12 hours’.

Her Majesty lies at rest in the Scottish capital until the late monarch is flown by the RAF to London from Edinburgh Airport at 6pm.

Mourners described being “overwhelmed by the power and emotion of the occasion,” and many wiped their tears as they looked at the coffin for a moment in prayer. Most bowed or bowed when they arrived.

King Charles III attends a wake at St Giles’ Cathedral, in Edinburgh, with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne

Dozens lined up after traveling from England. Some came from London, believing it would be easier to see the Queen in Scotland with the predicted 30-hour queues in the English capital.

Dawn Legge from Manchester said: ‘I had to come. We had to pay our respects and mourn our queen before we wanted to celebrate our king.”

Catherine Gray, from London, said with tears in her eyes that she made the 800-mile round trip because she felt “weird” without Her Majesty in her life. She said seeing the coffin was “surreal” and “one of the most emotional moments of my life.”

Hundreds flocked to the coffin last night as King Charles III and his three siblings stood in silent reverie at the four corners of Her Majesty’s oak casket with their heads bowed in a ceremony known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Mitch Stevenson, standing in line with his sister for just under five hours, reached the cathedral just after 1am. He said: ‘It was a very important occasion for us – we lost our mother earlier this year and she really wanted to go, so we went for her memory as well’.

The Queen’s coffin will be transported later today by an RAF jet, accompanied by a Royal Guard of Honor made up of 96 gunners from the RAF’s regiment, the Queen’s Color Squadron.

It is expected to arrive in London at 7pm and will be met by another guard of honor before being put in a hearse and taken to Buckingham Palace.