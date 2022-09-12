Funeral director’s advert on the window of Queen’s hearse removed between Balmoral and Edinburgh

<!–

The undertaker who carried the Queen’s oak casket from Balmoral to Edinburgh yesterday was faced with a gaffe when eagle-eyed royal guards saw the logo on the hearse’s window.

A large sticker bearing the name of the undertaker William Purves was spotted as the vehicle left the Royal Scottish Estate around 10am yesterday morning.

However, by the time the hearse arrived in the Scottish capital, the ad had mysteriously been removed.

The car had stopped at least once during the journey through Scotland to rest the driver, where the sticker has probably been removed.

The undertakers said the logo had been removed at the “earliest opportunity” to “reduce” attention to the late Queen who died Thursday afternoon in Balmoral.

The hearse carrying the late Queen Elizabeth II was spotted leaving Balmoral with a sticker advertising the undertakers William Purves on the window. By the time the procession reached Edinburgh, the logo had been removed

By the time the Queen’s casket arrived in the Scottish capital, the logo had been removed from the window in front of thousands of mourners lining the streets. The undertaker said it seized the ‘first opportunity’ to ‘shift’ attention to the late Queen

The inappropriate advertisement had caught the attention of some of those millions of people who watched the 175-mile procession that traveled through Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen, Angus and Tayside before reaching Edinburgh.

The undertaker’s website later crashed as hundreds flocked to the site, causing an error message.

The site is now up and running for people to visit. On entering the website it states: ‘If you place your trust in William Purves, you can expect the highest standards of professionalism, compassionate care and truly distinctive service.

Those who tried to visit the William Purves website after seeing the logo on the Queen’s hearse were shown an error code after the site crashed

“Whatever you need, whatever your plans, rely on our experience wherever and whenever you need us.”

The undertaker said it was involved in the procession and as the arrangements are still ongoing they cannot be discussed in detail.

William Purves spokesman told the MailOnline: ‘It was a heavily rehearsed and carefully planned event involving all parties including the hearse and undertakers under the authority of the Lord Chamberlains.

“We got a lot of attention as soon as the hearse left Balmoral and we took the first opportunity to focus attention on Her Majesty – it’s not about us, it’s about Her Majesty.”

The coffin of the late queen has been laid to rest overnight in the throne room in the palace of Holyroodhouse.

Thousands showed up as her coffin was transported from Balmoral Castle to the palace at Holyroodhouse on Sunday afternoon

Vice Admiral Timothy Laurence, the Princess Royal Bows, the Countess of Wessex and the Duke of York stand as Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin, draped with the royal standard of Scotland, completes its journey from Balmoral to the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh

The royal procession led by the hearse had made the 180-mile journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh for nearly six hours, having crossed the River Forth via the Queensferry Crossing at around 4pm.

The hearse containing the Queen’s coffin arrived at the palace just before 4:30 p.m., where it was received by Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

Today King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla will visit Edinburgh and join his other siblings who walk behind his late mother’s coffin as it moves from the Palace to St Giles’ Cathedral. At 7:20 p.m., the monarch, along with other members of the royal family, will hold a vigil at the coffin of the late Queen.